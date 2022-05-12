ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pursuit Terminates in Collision with Parked Vehicle and Hydrant

 4 days ago

Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles, CA: A pursuit that started with the Culver City Police Department of a possible stolen vehicle was taken over by the Los Angeles Police Department and terminated in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles at around 6:04 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

Johnathan Martin / KNN

The pursuit ended when the driver of the vehicle collided with a parked car and sheared a fire hydrant sending gallons of water gushing into the street near the intersection of Humboldt Street and Avenue 19.

The suspect vehicle was also towing a construction directional arrow behind it at the time of the pursuit. The suspect was transported by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics to a local hospital for treatment of collision related injuries.

