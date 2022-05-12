ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
99 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Gainers

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. AFI shares jumped 237% to settle at $0.49 on Wednesday after a 13D filing showed Esopus Creek Advisors LLC disclosed a 5.1% active stake in the company.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. RGLS surged 54.8% to close at $0.2660 after the company announced the FDA has accepted its Investigational New Drug Application for RGLS8429 for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease.

Sunlands Technology Group STG rose 34.3% to settle at $3.29.

Trecora Resources TREC shares gained 26% to close at $9.51 on Wednesday as the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Balmoral Funds at $9.81 per share in cash or an enterprise value of $247 million.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. GMGI rose 23.9% to settle at $4.25.

Charge Enterprises, Inc. CRGE gained 22.1% to close at $3.65.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. INSE jumped 21.3% to close at $10.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and approved a $25 million.

Regis Corporation RGS gained 20.1% to close at $0.8901. Regis recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

H&R Block, Inc. HRB gained 19.5% to close at $28.41 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised FY22 sales guidance.

Blue Water Vaccines, Inc. BWV jumped 18.5% to close at $6.01. Blue Water Vaccines reported expanded license deal with St. Jude Children's Hospital for novel bacterial vaccine platform.

Alpha Teknova, Inc. TKNO gained 17% to settle at $12.16. Alpha Teknova posted Q1 sales of $11.10 million.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC jumped 16.4% to close at $0.30. AnPac Bio regained compliance with market-value-of-publicly held shares requirement upon transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market.

BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM gained 16.3% to settle at $1.00.

TORM plc TRMD surged 16.2% to close at $11.35.

Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK gained 16.1% to close at $1.66. Embark Technology posted a Q1 loss of $0.04 per share.

GlucoTrack, Inc. GCTK rose 15.9% to close at $2.85.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH jumped 14.8% to close at $47.42 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. GO surged 14.7% to settle at $35.65 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Sylvamo Corporation SLVM gained 14.7% to close at $44.68 following Q1 results.

Renovacor, Inc. RCOR rose 13.3% to close at $2.72.

Borr Drilling Limited BORR jumped 10.6% to settle at $4.38.

Callaway Golf Company ELY surged 10.2% to settle at $19.80 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance above analyst estimates.

Switch, Inc. SWCH rose 9.1% to close at $33.54 after the company announced it will be taken private by DigitalBridge Investment Management and IFM in an $11 billion transaction.

Desktop Metal, Inc. DM rose 8.3% to close at $1.44. Desktop Metal priced its $100 million convertible senior notes offering.

Electronic Arts Inc. EA gained 8% to close at $120.49 after the company reported Q4 financial results and issued FY23 guidance.

Endeavour Silver Corp. EXK surged 7.7% to close at $3.34 following upbeat quarterly results.

INNOVATE Corp. VATE gained 7.4% to close at $2.48. Innovate recently posted Q1 loss of $0.18 per share.

Exicure, Inc. XCUR gained 7.2% to close at $0.1140 after the company reported a $5 million raise in private placement transaction priced at market premium.

Ferroglobe PLC GSM gained 6.6% to close at $6.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. ORGO gained 6.3% to close at $5.88 following Q1 results.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM shares rose 5.7% to close at $3.93 after the company issued an an Update on its Cobalt-Copper Mineral Project in Idaho.

Veru Inc. VERU rose 4.8% to $8.16. In a Pre-EUA meeting, FDA said Veru should submit a request for FDA emergency use authorization for sabizabulin in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Losers

View, Inc. VIEW shares tumbled 62% to close at $0.5163 on Wednesday after the company in a 10-Q filing said it does not currently have adequate financial resources to fund its forecasted operating costs and will look to raise capital.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ITP fell 43.7% to close at $0.1802 after the company reported Q1 sales results were lower year over year.

Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX fell 42.9% to close at $3.20. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Inc CSSE agreed to acquire entertainment company Redbox Entertainment. The acquisition is expected tocreate an independent, integrated direct-to-consumer media platform delivering premium entertainment.

Unity Software Inc. U fell 37.1% to settle at $30.30 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued sales guidance below analyst estimates.

SQL Technologies Corp. SKYX dropped 37% to close at $3.73.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. DMS tumbled 35.4% to settle at $1.79 following Q1 results.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OPNT fell 34.6% to settle at $12.00. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $2.43 per share.

Kornit Digital Ltd. KRNT shares fell 33.3% to close at $37.63 after the company reported downbeat Q1 sales.

Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB dropped 32.4% to settle at $0.3416.

Aspira Women's Health Inc. AWH dropped 32.4% to settle at $0.4003 following weak quarterly sales.

Trevena, Inc. TRVN declined 31.8% to close at $0.1958 after reporting a wider quarterly loss.

LM Funding America, Inc. LMFA dropped 30.1% to settle at $1.14.

Vaxxinity, Inc. VAXX fell 29.9% to close at $3.98. Vaxxinity recently posted Q1 loss of $0.15 per share.

OTR Acquisition Corp. OTRA shares dropped 29.9% to settle at $9.99.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. ITOS declined 29.8% to close at $18.00.

Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL dropped 29.7% to close at $0.6184.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. RCUS dipped 28.2% to settle at $17.23. Arcus Biosciences recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.96 per share.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI fell 27.7% to close at $0.4884. Infinity Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share.

Vaccitech plc VACC fell 27.6% to close at $3.26 following Q1 earnings.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO fell 27.3% to close at $1.81 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. ONCT dipped 27% to settle at $0.7301.

Avinger, Inc. AVGR fell 26.9% to close at $1.70 following weak quarterly sales.

Cyngn Inc. CYN declined 26.8% to close at $3.69. Cyngn posted a Q1 loss of $0.14 per share.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL dropped 26.7% to settle at $2.25.

Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN fell 26.4% to close at $53.72 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Fiverr International Ltd. FVRR fell 25.6% to close at $30.39 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR dipped 25.4% to settle at $168.20 in sympathy with the price of bitcoin and ethereum.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. DRTS dropped 25.3% to settle at $5.19.

Conformis, Inc. CFMS dropped 25% to settle at $0.3027. Conformis recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.09 per share.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. TXMD declined 24.8% to close at $3.46.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT dropped 23.8% to settle at $0.5502. Wells Fargo recently upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announced a $3 price target.

BRP Group, Inc. BRP fell 23.6% to close at $17.81 after reporting downbeat quarterly earnings.

908 Devices Inc. MASS dropped 23.6% to close at $13.54. 908 Devices recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.30 per share.

HyreCar Inc. HYRE declined 23.5% to settle at $1.01.

WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA dropped 23.4% to close at $0.72. WiSA Technologies reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 50% year-on-year to $0.6 million, missing the consensus of $1.38 million.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO declined 23.1% to close at $0.33. Mereo BioPharma recently announced topline efficacy and safety results from ASTRAEUS Phase 2 study of alvelestat (MPH-966) in severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-(AATD) associated emphysema.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. MYMD dropped 22.8% to close at $2.32.

Canoo Inc. GOEV fell 22.7% to close at $2.79 following Q1 loss.

GrowGeneration Corp. GRWG fell 22.7% to settle at $3.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates.

BTRS Holdings Inc. BTRS declined 22.7% to close at $4.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.

American Public Education, Inc. APEI dipped 22.6% to close at $13.75 following Q1 results.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE fell 22.6% to settle at $0.9217. HIVE Blockchain, late Tuesday, proposed 5 to 1 share consolidation.

Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA declined 22.4% to settle at $5.84. JP Morgan downgraded Avaya from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $16 to $7.

ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX fell 22.3% to close at $2.68.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PCSA declined 22.2% to close at $1.79.

UserTesting, Inc. USER fell 22.1% to settle at $4.36.

The RealReal, Inc. REAL fell 22% to close at $3.44 following Q1 results.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. CALA declined 21.8% to close at $0.16 after reporting 1 results.

Eastman Kodak Company KODK dipped 21.7% to settle at $3.86 following Q1 results.

FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR declined 21.5% to close at $1.53.

Redwire Corporation RDW fell 21.2% to close at $3.93.

Epizyme, Inc. EPZM dropped 21.2% to settle at $0.4677 following weak quarterly results.

Berkeley Lights, Inc. BLI fell 21.2% to close at $3.7650. Berkeley Lights recently posted a Q1 loss of $0.32 per share.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. LIXT declined 21% to close at $0.9322.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation ATLC fell 20.8% to settle at $31.98 following Q1 results.

GH Research PLC GHRS fell 20.7% to close at $9.64.

Novavax, Inc. NVAX dipped 20.3% to close at $42.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Super League Gaming, Inc. SLGG fell 20.3% to settle at $1.02.

ThredUp Inc. TDUP fell 19.5% to close at $4.20.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. SENS fell 16.1% to settle at $1.04 after reporting Q1 results.

BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE fell 15.7% to close at $121.11. BeiGene recently posted a Q1 loss of $4.24 per share.

Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX shares fell 15.1% to close at $1.91.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. ICHR declined 13.7% to close at $25.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Evotec SE EVO fell 13.2% to close at $10.89. Evotec recently announced it extended and expanded its partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb in targeted protein degradation.

Allbirds, Inc. BIRD shares fell 11.7% to close at $3.99 after the company Q1 earnings results.

Neuronetics, Inc. STIM fell 11.4% to settle at $2.09. Neuronetics said it has filed Federal suit against Brainsway for 'misleading psychiatrists, patients.'

The Wendy's Company WEN dropped 11.2% to close at $16.07 as the company reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 6.2% year-on-year to $488.6 million, missing the consensus of $497.1 million.

