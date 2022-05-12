ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Wake Forest man charged in prostitution sting

The Wake Weekly
Je’vonte Tramel Little
Brandon J. Ferguson

FUQUAY-VARINA — A Wake Forest man is among two alleged “johns” arrested Tuesday in a multi-agency prostitution sting.

Authorities say 38-year-old Brandon J. Ferguson of Rainy Lake Street in Wake Forest and 24-year-old Je’vonte Tramel Little of Crestview Avenue in Wilson solicited an undercover officer for sex acts during a daylong enforcement campaign dubbed Operation Catching John.

The Fuquay-Varina Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division conducted the sting with assistance from Cary, Apex and Fayetteville police.

“The operation was part of a collaborative effort to remain proactive in combatting human trafficking and prostitution in the town of Fuquay-Varina,” Police Chief Brandon Medina said in a news release. Medina previously served as chief deputy at the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the prostitution crackdown is meant to combat human trafficking by deterring men from buying sex. Some women and girls are trafficked into illegal sex work.

“Community involvement plays a critical role in the fight against human trafficking,” Medina said. “The Fuquay-Varina Police Department appreciates and encourages the assistance and information provided by the public.”

Ferguson and Little were each charged with solicitation of prostitution. Ferguson also faces a simple possession of marijuana charge in the case.

Police say both men were cited on the misdemeanor charges and released at the scene with first appearances scheduled in Wake County District Court.

The Wake Weekly

The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties. It is owned by Restoration NewsMedia.

