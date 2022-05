If you haven't started using Figma yet, you may be missing a big opportunity for your organization. It's only been about five years since Figma first made its debut in the world of design, and three years since I begrudgingly agreed to adopt it as a design collaboration tool for my team. Mastering the full Adobe Creative Suite (while also staying up to date on its constant evolution) is already an arduous undertaking. When faced with a request to shift my team's limited resources towards learning something brand new and not yet proven in the market, I couldn't help but be doubtful. Adobe is the gold standard for design after all, and as they saying goes, "if it ain't broke, why fix it?"

