Cass County, NE

Country music star Luke Bryan coming to Cass County

By Ryan Swanigan
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Award-winning country music singer and songwriter Luke Bryan will be performing in Cass County in September, during his “Farm Tour 2022″ concert series. The American Idol judge announced...

News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska music icon Jim Casey honored with Friday ceremony

NORFOLK, Neb. -- It was a day of stories, remembering and emotions as friends and family honored northeast Nebraska music legend Jim Casey on Friday. Casey was a nationally known entertainer and songwriter born in Norfolk. He had been a professional songwriter since he was a teenager, signing with Gold Dust Music, based in Memphis, Tennessee, and a member of the Nebraska rock band The Smoke Ring.
NORFOLK, NE
Grand Island Independent

Duane and Diane (Spotanski) Schleichardt

Duane and Diane (Spotanski) Schleichardt were married 25 years ago on May 17 in Doniphan, Neb. In the words of the song so dear to our hearts from our wedding day in 1997: “I used to have a wish, One day I’d feel like this, Now I know love exists, Cause it’s “Standing Right Next to Me.”
DONIPHAN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Love of family, strong faith powered Omaha-area woman's will to fight cancer

OMAHA -- DeDra Robb refused to let cancer bully her. "DeDra was a fighter. She fought as hard as anyone can to live — all so she could be with our kids," said her husband, Jeff Robb. "Cancer and all the many painful effects were her burden, but she did not want that to define her, her children or her family."
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Mouth of the South

When you think of southern Cajun cooking, you might think of jambalaya, gumbo, or po boys. Mouth of the South has all of that for you, and you don't even need to drive to New Orleans to get it. KETV NewsWatch 7's John Oakey sat down with Mouth of the...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney grad learned getting out of comfort zone brings great reward

KEARNEY — Chloe King appreciates how one special worship leader pushed her out of her musical comfort zone — along with some powerful advice from her father. “I started in sixth grade,” she said of her musical career. “I played on the Wednesday night’s worship team at New Life. I was actually terrified, at first. I started on piano and then moved up to vocals. Nathan Elstermeier, the worship leader at the time, got me out of my shell. He said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be singing. I need you to be up on the stage.’ It really freaked me out but it was a great learning experience. It really helped me grow.”
KEARNEY, NE
Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Omaha, Nebraska

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Plan an Omaha break filled with family fun and learn about a new perspective on the road trip. Take a look at a brand-new meeting location in a city full of hidden beauties. Enjoy shopping in a place where you may find one-of-a-kind boutiques and eccentric shops. Take a break from the weekday menu and sample some of Omaha's unique coffee flavors.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Jazz in June returns; lineup announced for each Tuesday performance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 31st annual Jazz in June concert series has been announced for this year, featuring both Grammy Award-winning artists and other jazz greats. The month-long series kicks on Tuesday, June 7th, with Andy William & The Nebraska All Stars. The following week, June 14th, the Darryl White Quartet will perform.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

In-state 2023 4-star athlete Malachi Coleman reveals official visit dates with Nebraska

Malachi Coleman is a Nebraska football target that has revealed when he will be visiting Lincoln. He is a home-grown 4-star recruit from Lincoln, Nebraska. Coleman goes to Lincoln East High School and is listed as a 4-star ATH per the 247Sports Composite. He comes in at 6-foot-5, 190 pounds and is the No. 17 athlete and No. 1 player from Nebraska from the class of 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Celebrate CB Parade returns after hiatus during pandemic

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - For the last two years, COVID-19 has made an impact on many events in the metro area. One of those events is the Celebrate CB Parade. But the parade returned to the area after a hiatus during the pandemic. People lined up and down the...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
1011now.com

Foodie Friday: Strawberry cobbler

A massive amount of clutter in the vacant home made it difficult for firefighters. SCENE VIDEO: House fire at 46th & Saint Paul in Lincoln. The house is a total loss. Nobody was home at the time of the fire. Photos and videos of intense dust storm Thursday. Updated: 9...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Bellevue church's pastor to donate kidney to colleague

OMAHA — To say that Walter Hooker knows his kidney donor is an understatement. Their lives have been intertwined for years. And they see each other almost every day. Hooker’s kidney donor is his boss, the lead pastor at Bellevue Christian Center. Andy Kaup will donate a kidney...
BELLEVUE, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

The Nebraska Volleyball Team has gained a new coach this off-season. However, the coach has never even been to a practice. With the help of 60-plus people, one of Lincoln’s popular spots is one step closer to being summer ready. Baby Formula Shortage. Updated: May. 14, 2022 at 10:46...
LINCOLN, NE
103.7 The Hawk

Famous Movie Star Donates Special Gift to Montana Event

A well-known actor who has starred in many western films has donated an iconic cowboy hat worn in one of his movies to a fundraising event in Montana. Sam Elliot has been in a ton of movies. He is one of the most iconic western film stars of our generation. Most recently, Elliot starred alongside Tim McGraw in 1883. Some of Elliot's most popular movies include The Big Lebowski, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and Tombstone.
GARDINER, MT
KETV.com

Father-son connection revives Husker Hoops Mania

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska football is returning to the basketball court for a good cause. Wide receiver and Elkhorn South graduate Elliott Brown is restarting his father Lance Brown's Husker Hoops Mania. It's a renewed effort that supports Special Olympics Nebraska and Elkhorn South. "I want people to realize...
OMAHA, NE
Kearney Hub

Raise a glass to the memory of Willow Springs Distillery in Omaha

A whiskey shot and a beer aren’t necessary to hear the stories of Omaha pioneer distillery Willow Springs and the Iler family. But those libations helped fuel many a tall tale in a railroad or cow town. “Willow Springs whiskey was the barrel beverage of all the saloons on...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Southern Heights Food Forest hosts Perennial Potluck

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday evening The Southern Heights Food Forest hosted a Perennial Foods Potluck to educate people about how they can think about food. Perennial foods come from plants that grow every year without needing to be re-planted. The organization said some examples of perennial foods include dandelions,...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Free Lincoln Saltdogs tickets available through Aging Partners

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Saltdogs and Aging Partners are providing local caregivers with an opportunity to enjoy a night at the ballpark this summer with a limited number of free Saltdogs reserved tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis. Local caregivers are encouraged to call Aging Partners at 402-441-7070...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers Head South for Stillwater Regional

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska softball team (40-14) has been selected for the Stillwater NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Okla., and will play North Texas (35-14) on Friday, May 20, at 5 p.m. (CT). Oklahoma State (41-12) is the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed and will play Fordham (30-20)....
STILLWATER, OK
WBKR

Indiana Restaurant Has Food So Good You’ll Think You’re At Grandma’s House

One Indiana restaurant will immediately remind you of your Grandmother's kitchen as soon as you walk in the swinging screen porch door and we tried it. Here's what we thought. Nashville, Indiana that is! Angel here and this past weekend Joe and I celebrated our wedding anniversary by hoping in the SUV and heading to Brown County. The best way I can describe it is to say it is like a shrunken version of Gatlinburg at a much slower pace. It has lots of little shops and restaurants and you basically park and walk to wherever you want to go. It was absolutely beautiful. Before we left I was talking to my friend Robin and she told me we had to try a place called The Heavenly Biscuit. The minute we walked in the doors I turned to Joe and said "Oh my goodness this smells like my Grandmother's kitchen." Now that is a huge compliment.
INDIANA STATE

