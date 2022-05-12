Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro use the next-gen Google Tensor, elevating Android 13

Ideal for more than just bevel cutting, the elur° 2.0 architectural ruler is a gorgeous addition to your kit. Made of stainless steel, this gadget has a good weight to it. So it not only feels great in your hand but is also capable of tearing multiple pages. In fact, it can cut things like foam core board, and its weight even makes it suitable to use as a paperweight. Its sleek design looks good displayed on any work desk, and its durable material ensures that it will last for years to come. Its design includes numbers facing down for legibility as well as a diagonal ledge along the interior slot for your knife, which lets you cut any length you want. Unlike other bevel cutters, the elur° 2.0 prioritizes its design and good looks as well as functionality.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO