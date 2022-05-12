ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro use the next-gen Google Tensor, elevating Android 13

By Lauren Wadowsky
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have power in your hands with the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones. These gadgets feature the next-gen Google Tensor processor, taking Android 13 to the next level. It’s projected to take speech recognition, photography, and more above and beyond. What’s more, as an update of their predecessors, the latest...

hardgraft Leather Card Fold Wallet has a discreet design and includes compartments

Transport your money and cards with ease when you have the hardgraft Leather Card Fold Wallet. Sporting a convenient size of 3″ by 4.5″, it’s the perfect size to fit in your bag or pocket without any bulk. All the while, it provides plenty of room for cards and notes. In fact, it includes 2 compartments for folded notes or credit cards and 2 card slots in black leather. This hardgraft leather wallet also looks stylish, so you’ll take it around with you with pride. In fact, the microsuede material works in harmony with the black leather. Overall, made in Italy, it makes a perfect everyday carry, so you’ll never have to search around for your cards and notes again.
Grovemade x Blackwing Pencil Kit integrates a sharpener, tip protection, and a cool design

If you write by hand in the office, consider the Grovemade x Blackwing Pencil Kit. It doesn’t just store your stationery, but it also includes a built-in sharpener and tip protection. This way, you can keep your tools in the best shape for the job. Moreover, this Grovemade and Blackwing collaboration includes 12 custom pencils, a walnut stand, and a sharpener. The pencils are completely unique, as they’re made from incense-cedar and premium Japanese graphite. As a result, you can write with confidence for an unparalleled experience. Furthermore, this kit boasts a modern aesthetic for a clean look on your desk. So you will not only have your stationery on hand but also enjoy a clutter-free workspace. Overall, keep your pencils sharp and within easy reach when you have this kit.
Harber London Leather Backpack protects your gadgets and has a 12-liter capacity

Carry your essentials in style and securely with the Harber London Leather Backpack. This premium leather bag includes modular front inserts that never fall accidentally and remain securely fastened. Suitable for 13″, 14″, 15″, and 16″ laptops, it’s perfect for commuters while protecting your gadget on the go. In fact, the soft microfiber lining minimizes damage. Furthermore, this stunning leather backpack includes a built-in tablet pocket inside that fits the iPad Pro 12.9″ with its keyboard attached. This bag includes various components to keep your belongings organized in 1 place. And, with a 12-liter capacity, it’s not short on room. Finally, it includes a water bottle pocket on the inside. Overall, it’s available in 3 colors: tan, black, and deep brown.
Bower Studios Pivot Fountain Limited Edition boasts a gentle stream of water from the top

Add a nature-inspired accessory to your home or office building with the Bower Studios Pivot Fountain Limited Edition. Restricted to only 8 pieces, this product has a midsection that appears like it’s rotating out to reveal the core’s coral lining. Then, a flat, gentle stream of water flows from the top and trickles down each section. Best of all, the water continually flows through in a continuous form. Moreover, this luxury home feature consists of white and coral powder-coated aluminum for excellent durability. Not to mention that the combination of these materials also accentuates the overall beauty for a jaw-dropping spectacle. Made in NYC and measuring 41″ by 24″ by 72″, it makes the perfect showstopper in your home or lobby.
Marshall Willen portable speaker offers 15+ hours of nonstop listening and an IP67 rating

Listen to music anywhere and everywhere with the Marshall Willen portable speaker. Boasting a 2″ full-range driver and 2 passive radiators, it emits a lot of power in a small form. For a more immersive sound, connect multiple speakers. Moreover, this Bluetooth speaker provides over 15 hours of listening on a single charge, and the mounting strap allows you to take it everywhere the party is. The Marshall Willen also comes with an IP67 water- and dust-resistant rating, so it’s always ready for the road. And its ruggedness dares you to push its limits. Furthermore, this portable speaker includes a built-in microphone, enabling you to answer and reject calls without using your phone. In fact, the front-mounted control knobs let you enjoy hands-free calls with ease. Overall, it’s available in 2 colors: cream or black and brass.
CarBuzz.com

The Tesla Semi Order Books Are Finally Open

Tesla has finally opened the order books for the upcoming Semi, giving us our first glance at performance figures, claimed range, and pricing. Not much had happened regarding the Semi since July last year when it was claimed that the first units would be delivered before the end of the year. Uhm, awkward.
SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorLock SSD unlocks using your phone, not a password

Accessing the SanDisk Professional G-DRIVE ArmorLock SSD is super convenient because it doesn’t require a password. Focusing on accessibility and security, it needs your phone to unlock it, so you can simply and quickly view content with the tap of a button. Moreover, this SanDisk SSD prides itself on easy access for seamless and secure collaboration. You can even authorize someone at a different location to use it. Best of all, quickly view confidential files on this device by pre-authorizing your phone or computer. With the Auto Lock feature, it automatically detects an authorized device. Furthermore, this gadget is available with a capacity of 1 TB, 2 TB, or 4 TB. So you’ll never have to worry about storage issues for your work again. Finally, it offers up to 3-meter drop protection, 1,000-pound crush resistance, and an IP67 water rating.
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Wyze Room Sensor balances your home’s climate to eliminate any hot and cold spots

Feel comfortable in every area of your home with the Wyze Room Sensor. It’s compatible with the Wyze Thermostat to rid your home of hot and cold spots. Simply place this gadget in popular rooms and allow the compatible thermostat to balance your home’s climate. Moreover, this sensor continuously communicates with the thermostat to balance your home’s temperature. Above all, the Motion-Sensing Comfort mode detects movement to prioritize only the rooms you’re actually using to save you money. Speaking of saving money, you can set a higher threshold so your connected thermostat doesn’t turn on your heating or cooling system as often. Furthermore, use the Auto Comfort mode to choose which rooms you’d like to monitor the temperature depending on your schedule. Finally, remotely monitor the temperature of a room and adjust the climate with just a few taps in the Wyze app.
Gravity Industries Jet Suit has an impressive 5 km range and travels at over 80 km/h

Quickly gain access to those who are injured in mountainous terrain with the Gravity Industries Jet Suit. It’s able to lift off vertically to altitudes up to 12,000′ and land precisely on a small footprint. Moreover, the Gravity Industries Jet Suit has a generous 5 km range powered by 5 gas turbine engines. In fact, it generates 1,050 bhp and 318 lbs of thrust. It can also travel at over 80 km/h, enabling you to reach your location quickly and safely. Most importantly, this jet suit allows you to rescue those in need in difficult-to-access locations. Furthermore, it can travel across difficult terrain and could be a benefit to those responding to emergencies in rural areas. Overall, it could offer life-changing benefits.
Devialet Dione Dolby Atmos soundbar features 17 autonomous high-end drivers and 3D sound

Elevate all contents of your TV with the Devialet Dione Dolby Atmos soundbar. Equipped with 17 autonomous high-end drivers that come together, it delivers immersive sound. In fact, it provides deep bass and crystal-clear treble. Moreover, this soundbar features Dolby Atmos to provide exceptional sound for watching movies and listening to music. In fact, Dolby Atmos offers 3D audio to take the Devialet Dione to another level. Furthermore, this high-end soundbar boasts SPACE technology to upscale any mono or stereo signal into a 5.1.2 signal for multi-layered audio. Above all, it includes various modes to match your content. This includes Voice, Music, Spatial, and Movie modes. Finally, its patented design adapts mechanically and acoustically to suit its position whether that’s behind furniture or on the wall. Overall, it has a 3D, 5.1.2 configuration for a vivid cinematic experience.
LEGO Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama includes moving walls and a dianoga’s head

Begin a creative mission with the LEGO Death Star Trash Compactor Diorama. It includes lifelike features including moving walls and a dianoga’s head. Allow the saga to continue in your living room with a top-notch collection of Star Wars sets decided for users 18+. Moreover, this LEGO set, which includes 802 pieces, comes with 6 characters. This includes Luke Skywalker, Han Solo dressed as Stormtroopers, Princess Leia, Chewbacca and C-3PO. You’ll also receive a R2-D2 LEGO droid figure. Furthermore, this set measures 4″ high, 8.5″ wide, and 6″ deep, making it the perfect size to display once built. Overall, from a galaxy far away to the comfort of your home, this set is the perfect activity for a rainy day.
Audio Pro A15 water-resistant speaker has an IPX2 rating and multiroom compatibility

Listen to music outdoors with the Audio Pro A15 water-resistant speaker. It features an IPX2 rating and multiroom and multi-person usage for group play. So it can withstand light rain and water. This water-resistant speaker is also easy to use, as it features Click and Hold presets to save your favorite playlists, radio stations, and more. Furthermore, the Audio Pro A15, which is available in 2 colors, features one 4.5″ woofer. And it includes a 1″ textile dome to present loud audio. Additionally, this speaker also offers a portable design. This makes it ideal for taking the go and for keeping on display in your home. Overall, this waterproof speaker is the perfect companion for outdoor pool parties and keeping in the bathroom.
elur° 2.0 architectural ruler has heft, a sleek design, and accuracy for bevel cutting

Ideal for more than just bevel cutting, the elur° 2.0 architectural ruler is a gorgeous addition to your kit. Made of stainless steel, this gadget has a good weight to it. So it not only feels great in your hand but is also capable of tearing multiple pages. In fact, it can cut things like foam core board, and its weight even makes it suitable to use as a paperweight. Its sleek design looks good displayed on any work desk, and its durable material ensures that it will last for years to come. Its design includes numbers facing down for legibility as well as a diagonal ledge along the interior slot for your knife, which lets you cut any length you want. Unlike other bevel cutters, the elur° 2.0 prioritizes its design and good looks as well as functionality.
iRobot Create 3 buildable robot arrives ready to go with a suite of smart technology

Get creative with the iRobot Create 3 buildable robot. Arriving with preinstalled smart technology, this customizable robot includes a suite of modules, sensors, wheels, LED lights, and even behaviors. Moreover, it’s easy to communicate with it over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and the built-in USB-C port. The iRobot Create 3 arrives with an easily removable faceplate. It also includes a standard hole pattern for mounting LiDar scanners, camera modules, and other sensors. More importantly, you can customize simple behaviors, sounds, and movements. In fact, some of the 18 sensors include 2 front bumper zones, 2 wheel encodes, 4 IR cliff sensors, and more. Plus, it comes with 2 drive motors, 6 RGB LED rings, and 1 speaker. Overall, based on the Roomba i3 platform, it’s ideal for high school students, college students, or lifelong learners.
Incipio Organicore for AirPods 3rd Generation case is 100% biodegradable and lightweight

Protect and carry your earbuds with ease when you have the Incipio Organicore for AirPods 3rd Generation case. It’s 100% biodegradable in a compostable environment for a plant-based purchase. Moreover, this lightweight and eco-friendly AirPods case utilizes a smooth and lightweight material that’s comfortable to hold. This is great for life on the go and to prevent any bulk in your bag or pockets. Above all, it provides 360-degree protection against drops, scratches, and bumps. Furthermore, it doesn’t restrict charging your buds, as you can easily reach the lightning access port. For an added bonus, you can conveniently attach this case to your keys or bag with the biodegradable cotton lanyard. Finally, it’s available in 3 colors: Charcoal, Dusty Pink, and Mystic Blue.
Garmin ECHOMAP UHD2 Chartplotters includes a sunlight readable display and built-in Wi-Fi

Fish like a local with the Garmin ECHOMAP UHD2 Chartplotters. Featuring a 5″ and 7″ display, it includes physical buttons for easy control and operation of functions every angler needs. All the while, with built-in Wi-Fi, it enables seamless sharing of sonar and user data between 2 units onboard. Moreover, the Garmin ECHOMAP UHD2 Chartplotters comes equipped with industry-leading mapping and fish-finding features, so you can fish like a local. Packed with core mapping and sonar features, it allows you to explore inland and coastal waters with confidence. Furthermore, this gadget lets you navigate to your next destination with enhanced situational awareness. You’ll also receive the ability to track up to 5,000 waypoints and marine mapping content at your fingertips. Finally, it features a sunlight-readable display with a clean and classic keyed interface.
