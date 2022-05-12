Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds have active noise cancellation that adapts to your ear

Cruise down the streets with the Damon HyperSport all-electric sportbike series. Comprising of the SE, SX, HS, and Premier models, this collection includes an award-winning 360° Advanced Warning System for situational awareness. This AI technology continuously scans for potential danger and uses haptic feedback to alert you. In particular, each bike includes front and back wide-angle 1,080p cameras for a combined 360° viewing angle. Moreover, the all-electric sportbike series allows you to fight off stiffness and fatigue by switching from the Sport and Commute position at the push of a button. This versatility helps to minimize drag from the wind, ease steering reactivity, improve comfort, and more. Finally, the Damon HyperSport Premier and HS offer a maximum speed of 200 mph. Plus, these bikes can travel up to 200 miles on a single battery charge. Overall, generate a lot of power without the emissions.
