Electronics

Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds have active noise cancellation that adapts to your ear

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ensure your audio sounds amazing with the Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. These earbuds have active noise cancellation that actually adapts to your ear thanks to their custom processor, algorithms, and speakers. Meanwhile, the Silent Seal maximizes noise blocking. What’s more, you’ll enjoy dramatic sound from the 11 mm speaker drivers...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
