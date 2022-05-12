Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for May 12

It was an unexpected Mother’s Day gift that started with a knock on the door. As I opened it, a young man from Diva’s Kearney Floral offered me a blue Mason jar of yellow mums and irises and pink snapdragons. I accepted the flowers, closed the door and...
KEARNEY — Romello Henry likes to explore different areas of creativity. “I have a punk jacket with special stitching and patches,” said the 18-year-old Kearney High School grad. “I got a shirt a couple months ago that says, ‘I’d rather be quilting.’ I sewed it on the back of my jacket. That’s something really fun that I like to do.”
KEARNEY — Thanks to friends and strangers, Nevaeh Suchsland is doggone lucky. Nevaeh, who was born with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, is about to get a therapy dog that will make her life — and classes at the Culinary Institute of New York — a lot less stressful.
KEARNEY — Chloe King appreciates how one special worship leader pushed her out of her musical comfort zone — along with some powerful advice from her father. “I started in sixth grade,” she said of her musical career. “I played on the Wednesday night’s worship team at New Life. I was actually terrified, at first. I started on piano and then moved up to vocals. Nathan Elstermeier, the worship leader at the time, got me out of my shell. He said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be singing. I need you to be up on the stage.’ It really freaked me out but it was a great learning experience. It really helped me grow.”
KEARNEY – Each year during fall convocation, Tom Tye has the honor of presenting the prestigious Pratt-Heins Faculty Awards at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. His family has sponsored the awards for the past four decades as a way to recognize UNK faculty for their excellence in teaching, service and scholarship and research.
KEARNEY — A love of learning about other languages and other cultures helped Gillian Hendricksen make a decision about her future. “I’m taking Spanish in high school,” she said. “I can’t say that I’m fluent in Spanish, buy I’ve always loved learning about other languages and cultures. I read about some of the jobs in the military and linguistics is an option. I thought that would be a really great idea.”
ELM CREEK — Elm Creek Public Schools was scheduled to break ground today for a new elementary school. The current elementary building turns 100 this year. Superintendent Bret Schroder said, “It’s been a great building. It has done its job. In fact, I don’t think we can ask for anything more. I think the more we looked into it, the replacement was probably much more economical for the future.”
HOLDREGE — Kearney High won the Awarii Challenge golf tournament Thursday, placing four in the top 12 to shoot a 322 and top an 18-team field. The tournament, hosted by Minden, was played at the Holdrege Country Club due to course work at Awarri Dunes. Aurora’s Cauy Walters was...
A Lincoln man who intentionally started a fire in his apartment last September wanting to burn down the building has been sentenced to two to four years in prison. Jay Badorek, 67, pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree arson for the fire he started at about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 on his stove at his apartment near 48th Street and Pioneers Boulevard.
PLEASANTON — Tanner Dixon looks at his potential career as a paramedic or an EMT in two ways. In a practical way, his training only takes two years. On the other side, Dixon understands what it means to respond to medical emergencies — and the rush that comes from making split-second, life-saving decisions.
A Lincoln businesses owner recovered his stolen vehicle and helped put the alleged thief behind bars after the owner tracked his Ford F-250's location and guided police to the suspect, according to authorities. Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said the owner of TDK Lawn Care, 1432 High St., called police...
A whiskey shot and a beer aren’t necessary to hear the stories of Omaha pioneer distillery Willow Springs and the Iler family. But those libations helped fuel many a tall tale in a railroad or cow town. “Willow Springs whiskey was the barrel beverage of all the saloons on...
KEARNEY — Alejandro Cahis wants his students to fail. Then he wants them to try again and learn from their mistakes. Why? Because that’s what technical salespeople experience in the real world. “A lot of times they are going to be out there calling a customer, and they...
KEARNEY — If a young Tom Martin had been told he’d become a distinguished philosophy professor, he’d have laughed. “Back then, I wanted to go from bar to bar playing a blues guitar,” he said. He averaged Ds in high school. As a senior, he spent...
ELM CREEK — Chloe Harms chose her future career path in music education on a bit of a whim. Harms has played the euphonium in band since she was in fifth grade, but it wasn’t until eighth grade that her passion for music began to flourish. “One day...
KEARNEY — During the Museum’s closure for a restoration, renovation and expansion project, MONA is offering online curated exhibitions. Guests are invited to visit the MONA website mona.unk.edu to enter a simulated gallery displaying artworks from the museum’s permanent collection. Viewers can learn more about the art and artists in the text that accompanies the artwork.
KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department is announcing one additional death due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district is 206. The individual who died was in her 70s. This death occurred in January 2022, according to Two Rivers. The health department encourages...
1, Shelby-Rising City 92, 2, Ord 84.3. 3, Nebraska Christian 80.3. 4, Centura 73.5. 5, Cross Country 61.5. 6, Arcadia/Loup City 58. 7, Grand Island Central Catholic 34. 8, Ravenna 19. 9, Heartland 17. 10, Twin River .3. Event Winners and Hub Territory Qualifiers. High Jump — 1, Zoe Walker,...
Comments / 0