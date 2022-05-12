ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for May 12

Kearney Hub
 4 days ago

Read through the obituaries published today...

kearneyhub.com

Comments / 0

Kearney Hub

Grateful for life’s many great blessings

It was an unexpected Mother’s Day gift that started with a knock on the door. As I opened it, a young man from Diva’s Kearney Floral offered me a blue Mason jar of yellow mums and irises and pink snapdragons. I accepted the flowers, closed the door and...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Ignore your limits: Kearney High grad happily lives life against the grain

KEARNEY — Romello Henry likes to explore different areas of creativity. “I have a punk jacket with special stitching and patches,” said the 18-year-old Kearney High School grad. “I got a shirt a couple months ago that says, ‘I’d rather be quilting.’ I sewed it on the back of my jacket. That’s something really fun that I like to do.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney grad learned getting out of comfort zone brings great reward

KEARNEY — Chloe King appreciates how one special worship leader pushed her out of her musical comfort zone — along with some powerful advice from her father. “I started in sixth grade,” she said of her musical career. “I played on the Wednesday night’s worship team at New Life. I was actually terrified, at first. I started on piano and then moved up to vocals. Nathan Elstermeier, the worship leader at the time, got me out of my shell. He said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be singing. I need you to be up on the stage.’ It really freaked me out but it was a great learning experience. It really helped me grow.”
KEARNEY, NE
City
Kearney, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
Kearney, NE
Obituaries
Kearney Hub

UNK recognizes Tom Tye with Cope Cornerstone of Excellence Award

KEARNEY – Each year during fall convocation, Tom Tye has the honor of presenting the prestigious Pratt-Heins Faculty Awards at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. His family has sponsored the awards for the past four decades as a way to recognize UNK faculty for their excellence in teaching, service and scholarship and research.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

From Kearney Catholic to the Marines, grad wants to be a linguist

KEARNEY — A love of learning about other languages and other cultures helped Gillian Hendricksen make a decision about her future. “I’m taking Spanish in high school,” she said. “I can’t say that I’m fluent in Spanish, buy I’ve always loved learning about other languages and cultures. I read about some of the jobs in the military and linguistics is an option. I thought that would be a really great idea.”
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Elm Creek breaking ground on new elementary school

ELM CREEK — Elm Creek Public Schools was scheduled to break ground today for a new elementary school. The current elementary building turns 100 this year. Superintendent Bret Schroder said, “It’s been a great building. It has done its job. In fact, I don’t think we can ask for anything more. I think the more we looked into it, the replacement was probably much more economical for the future.”
ELM CREEK, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney High wins Awarii Challenge golf tourney

HOLDREGE — Kearney High won the Awarii Challenge golf tournament Thursday, placing four in the top 12 to shoot a 322 and top an 18-team field. The tournament, hosted by Minden, was played at the Holdrege Country Club due to course work at Awarri Dunes. Aurora’s Cauy Walters was...
KEARNEY, NE
#Obituary
Kearney Hub

Like father, like son: Dixon says the actions of EMTs fits his future

PLEASANTON — Tanner Dixon looks at his potential career as a paramedic or an EMT in two ways. In a practical way, his training only takes two years. On the other side, Dixon understands what it means to respond to medical emergencies — and the rush that comes from making split-second, life-saving decisions.
PLEASANTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Raise a glass to the memory of Willow Springs Distillery in Omaha

A whiskey shot and a beer aren’t necessary to hear the stories of Omaha pioneer distillery Willow Springs and the Iler family. But those libations helped fuel many a tall tale in a railroad or cow town. “Willow Springs whiskey was the barrel beverage of all the saloons on...
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kearney Hub

UNK students build motorized bikes, learn problem-solving skills

KEARNEY — Alejandro Cahis wants his students to fail. Then he wants them to try again and learn from their mistakes. Why? Because that’s what technical salespeople experience in the real world. “A lot of times they are going to be out there calling a customer, and they...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Despite being closed, online exhibits offered on MONA website

KEARNEY — During the Museum’s closure for a restoration, renovation and expansion project, MONA is offering online curated exhibitions. Guests are invited to visit the MONA website mona.unk.edu to enter a simulated gallery displaying artworks from the museum’s permanent collection. Viewers can learn more about the art and artists in the text that accompanies the artwork.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

One more COVID death brings out safety suggestions from Two Rivers

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department is announcing one additional death due to COVID-19. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district is 206. The individual who died was in her 70s. This death occurred in January 2022, according to Two Rivers. The health department encourages...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Monday, May 16 weather update for Nebraska

Most will stay dry Monday, but as a cold front moves into Nebraska, rain is looking more likely for Tuesday. Some storms could be severe. A look at the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Hub Territory state track qualifiers from six area district meets

1, Shelby-Rising City 92, 2, Ord 84.3. 3, Nebraska Christian 80.3. 4, Centura 73.5. 5, Cross Country 61.5. 6, Arcadia/Loup City 58. 7, Grand Island Central Catholic 34. 8, Ravenna 19. 9, Heartland 17. 10, Twin River .3. Event Winners and Hub Territory Qualifiers. High Jump — 1, Zoe Walker,...
SPORTS

