Charlotte, NC

7 places in Charlotte to leave your dog when you return to the office

By Alexis Clinton
 4 days ago
Employees are returning to in-person work and that can be tough on your furry friends.

What’s happening: Pets have grown accustomed to their owner’s work-from-home lifestyle throughout the pandemic. This adjustment can pose a rough transition as work environments change again.

Here are a seven places you can leave your dog as you return to the office that’ll ensure your pup gets all the attention they deserve:

1. Don’t skip out on Skiptown

The play spaces expand with an in and outdoor off-leash park, agility course and splash pad. Your pup will receive around-the-clock care from the trained team. Receive photo updates of your pup and how they’re getting along with their playmates.

  • Service hours are seven days a week with drop-off from 7-9am. Extended hours are available for VIP and pet care members.
  • A compatibility session and vaccination requirements must be completed before scheduling your first appointment.
  • Full service dog grooming options are available to book on the app or online.
Photo: Courtesy of Laura Barrero

2. Ensure entertainment at Noda Bark and Board

Daycare services include supervised playtime with dogs grouped according to size, a two-hour nap, food services according to dietary needs and administration if medication if needed.

  • Drop-off hours and pick-up are Monday through Friday 7-11am and 3-7pm.

3. Expand a dog’s social meter at Puptown Charlotte

Your pup will spend the day with indoor and outdoor play time. A few outdoor highlights feature a splash park, ramp, and other play structures. Play groups are based on size and energy levels.

  • Hours of operation are weekdays from 7am-7pm. Reservations are not required for passholders.
  • A pup preview must be completed before scheduling a first visit.
Photo: Courtesy of Kristen at Puptown Charlotte

4. Roll out the royal treatment with the Pet Palace

Your dog will not only enjoy playtime in controlled groups but get walks from staff throughout the day. A space is provided for dogs to take a nap in between socializing with other pets.

  • Services are offered Monday through Friday with two Charlotte locations. Hours can be created to accommodate the owner’s work schedule.
  • Add-on services include baths, toenail polish, teeth brushing, massages, and a furminator for dogs that shed a lot.
Photo: Courtesy of Michelle O’Brien

5. Ramp up the experience at Midwood Barkery

All dogs get play time to socialize with other dogs. If you’re a hybrid worker, a one-time pass may be ideal for specific days you will be in the office. Daycare packages vary from five days to an unlimited 30-day pass.

  • A dog taxi can be scheduled for pickup with 24-hour notice.
  • Pet portraits are available for purchase as well.
  • Services can be booked as early as 7am.

6. It’s play time at Carolina Doggy Playland

Dogs receive unlimited playtime in both in and outdoor spaces. Webcams provide an extra provision over play spaces. Dogs are separated according to size and temperament. Additional arrangements can be made for dogs that require special needs.

  • Receive 50% off if you register more than one dog for daycare services.
  • Requirements include vaccination records, spay/neuter for dogs over 6 months, and a flea control program.
  • Services are offered weekdays from 7am-7pm. Half-day options are also available.
Photo courtesy of Carolina Doggy Playland

7. Let your dog party at Club Fetch

Your dog can enjoy full play all day in the indoor and outdoor yards. Rest times are built in the exercise schedule. New dogs must pass a meet and greet before participating in daycare services.

  • Add-on services include treats, puppy postcards, spa services, individual play time and story time.
  • Dogs over 6 months must be spayed or neutered to enter. Vaccination records are also required.

