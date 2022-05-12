ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Weekender: 23 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend

By Symphony Webber
 4 days ago
Presented by Charlotte Motor Speedway, hosting the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 29. Expect racing action, a military salute and performances from Lynyrd Skynyrd and the 82nd Airborne Chorus. Buy tickets ($49+) .

FRIDAY, MAY 13

75. Scattered Thunderstorms. 46% chance of rain.

Reel Out Charlotte at Camp North End (Boileryard Event Space): This film festival provides a space for LGBTQ+ filmmakers to express themselves and share experiences on the big screen. May 11-15. $5 per screening; $40 all-access pass. Details .

Discovery Place Nature Exploration Weekend in the Blue Ridge Mountains: Spend a weekend in the Blue Ridge Mountains enjoying the fresh air and plenty of outdoor adventures. May 13-15. $250+. Details .

Crayola IDEAworks: Grand Opening Weekend at Camp North End (Historic Ford Building): Check out CNE’s latest interactive exhibit featuring digital and hands-on activations. 10am-8pm. $25. Details .

Read more: Interactive Crayola exhibit opens at Camp North End in May

Can I Kick It? at Fonta Flora Brewery: Head to the taproom for live music, a cellar sale and wild ales on draft. Noon-5pm. Free. Details .

Spring Chicken Class at Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen: Learn how to break down a chicken and prepare it in three different ways. Noon-3pm. $75. Details .

Decades Party: ’90s Night at Brewers at 4001 Yancey: Whip out your Jnco jeans and Tamagotchi’s for a night of ’90s movies, music and a costume contest. 6pm. Free. Details .

Friday the 13th Storytelling and Open Mic at Petty Thieves Brewing Co.: Spend this freaky Friday night listening to haunted stories about Charlotte. 7pm. Free. Details .

SATURDAY, MAY 14

81. AM Showers. 37% chance of rain.

Run! Ballantyne 8K, 5K & Fun Run at Sara’s YMCA: All running levels are welcome to participate and finishers will receive a custom die-cast finisher medal. There will be a post-race party with music, food trucks, and activities. 7:30am. $25-$45. Details .

MUD GIRL Obstacle Race at Hodges Family Farm and Pumpkin Patch: This three-mile-long race features 17+ obstacles to climb over, slide down and shimmy under. Run with a group or by yourself. 7:45am. $65. Details .

Walk a Mile at NoDa Brewing Company: Walk in solidarity with survivors of domestic assault and sexual violence by completing one mile in high-heeled shoes. 9am. $15-$25. Details .

University City Farmers Market at the Shoppes at University Place: Pick out fresh fruits and veggies and shop from local farmers, artisanal food makers and pop-up chefs. 9am to 1pm. Free. Details .

Pet Palooza Walk and Festival at the HSC Animal Resource Center: Bring your pup to strut in a quarter-mile walk and enjoy music, food trucks and pet vendors. 11am to 3pm. $10. Details .

Markets at 11 in Ballantyne’s Backyard ( 11611 North Community House Rd.): Head to Ballantyne’s Backyard for outdoor yoga, live music, local vendors and food trucks.: 11am to 4pm. Free. Details .

Zumba at Vaulted Oak Brewing: Break a sweat during this high-energy Zumba class then treat yourself to a beer, mimosa, or kombucha. 11am. $10. Details .

Camden Commons in South End: Camden Road will close off to traffic and transform into a pop-up outdoor living space where folks can hang out, play games, listen to music and eat tasty food from South End restaurants. 11am to 5pm. Free. Details .

2nd Saturday’s Drag Brunch at Midtown Tavern: Join Lili Frost and the Vanity House for a fun drag show filled with dancing, lip-syncing and plenty of antics. 11am. $15. Details .

Biscuits & Gravy Drag Brunch at the Artisan’s Palate: Enjoy a fabulous drag show and $5 mimosas and Bloody Marys specials. All ticket proceeds will be donated to the local non-profit HopeWay. 11:30am & 2pm. $20. Details .

Gōl Tailgate & Watch Party at 704 Morris Street: Gōl is offering an elevated tailgating experience for every CLTFC home game. Expect beer, wine and cocktails and some tasty dishes from Bodega Food Wagon. 2-8pm. Free. Details .

SUNDAY, MAY 15

86. PM Thunderstorms. 47% chance of rain.

Wellness Fest at Protagonist South End: Head to Protagonist South End to do yoga, shop from 35+ local vendors, listen to live music and eat at the on-site food trucks. Noon to 5pm. Free. Details .

Festa Italiana at Gateway Village: This food festival celebrates Italian culture through authentic cuisine and live entertainment. 1-7pm. $45+. Details .

Pups on the Patio at Billy Sunday: You and your pup are invited to chill on the patio and enjoy cocktail specials and doggy treats 2-5pm. $1. Details .

Tara Brown’s Clean Comedy Brunch at The Comedy Zone: This family-friendly comedy show is fun for all ages. 3:30pm. $10-$15. Details .

QC Coastal Jam at The Music Yard at SouthBound: Check out a full lineup of indie and alternative rock bands from across North Carolina. 4pm. $5+. Details .

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board.

