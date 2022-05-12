ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Out-of-town developer eyes SouthPark for tower, townhomes and apartments

By Ashley Mahoney
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01w0zh_0fbOFDXd00

The Related Group wants to bring another tower to SouthPark.

What’s happening: The Miami-based developer filed a rezoning petition with the city of Charlotte on May 10 to transform a 9.1-acre site currently housing condos, which are more than 50 years old, into a mixed-used development, as the Charlotte Ledger first reported .

Details: The plans include up to 24 townhomes, 730 apartments, 60,000 square feet of retail and 55,000 square feet of office space.

  • The development would also include a pedestrian-based street known as a Woonerf, a dutch term which means “living street.” Think Camden Commons , but every day. The street would potentially be open to vehicles in the morning for what the plans denote as “service/access.”
  • The Related Group would also “support the SouthPark loop by way of a substantial contribution to the segment of the Loop along Rexford Road.”

By the numbers: The development is broken into three parts. Development A faces Colony Road, Roxborough Road and Rexford Road. It won’t exceed 185-195 feet in height, and will decrease in height as you approach Colony. There is a 90-foot limit near the corner of Colony and Roxborough.

  • Development B won’t exceed 110-115 feet.
  • Development C, the townhomes, won’t be taller than 50 feet. This portion of the development faces homes along Wickersham Road.

The Related Group also proposed public art as a feature of the project. We’ll provide you with more details on that when they become available.

What they’re saying: “The entire Related team is incredibly excited to get started on what will be our flagship mixed-use project in the Carolinas,” Ed Allen, SVP of Related said in a statement. “Our company prides itself in building projects that benefit entire communities while surpassing the needs and wants of our residents.”

  • Charlie Humphreys, VP at Related and lead developer on the project added: “We love the SouthPark neighborhood and are curating every facet of this project to not only complement the area’s existing feel but also help it evolve and grow further.”

Of note: Jorge Pérez, The Related Group’s founder, is a renowned art collector. He even as has a museum named after him, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). It was previously known as the Miami Art Museum, but was renamed for Pérez, who donated $20 million of his Latin American art collection to the museum, along with $20 million in cash.

Zoom out: Last month, the city of Charlotte approved plans for developer Lincoln Harris’ 10-story office and commercial tower, which will replace the movie theater at Phillips Place.

What’s next: They would break ground in late 2023.

The bottom line: Expect to see more towers in SouthPark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6B4H_0fbOFDXd00

Rendering courtesy of The Related Group

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36a8Y5_0fbOFDXd00

Rendering courtesy of The Related Group

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect Miami-based The Related Group is not an affiliate of New York-based The Related Companies.

The post Out-of-town developer eyes SouthPark for tower, townhomes and apartments appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

Analysis: The real estate industry is backing local candidates

The real estate industry is helping fund Charlotte City Council elections, and the biggest donors are among the most prominent developers in town. State of play: Axios analyzed campaign contributions from the real estate industry — including developers, engineers, attorneys and realtors — based on the two most recent campaign finance reports due for all candidates […] The post Analysis: The real estate industry is backing local candidates appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Hot Homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $280K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 1109 Holland Avenue: $495,000 Neighborhood: Druid Hills Realtor: Holly Brittner at The Redbud Group Features: Built in 2021 and has only been used as an AirBnb, rooftop deck, two primary suites. Specs:  5 bed,  […] The post Hot Homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $280K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Charlotte, NC
Government
Local
Florida Real Estate
Miami, FL
Business
Charlotte, NC
Business
Miami, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Real Estate
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Local
Florida Government
kiss951.com

These are the Most Expensive Homes in the Charlotte Market in May 2022

Change seems to happen each and every day in the Charlotte housing market. More and more people are moving to the Queen City so more homes are needed. If you have the budget for it, you could like one of the most expensive real estate properties. So we thought it was time to give the list a refresh and show you what’s out there.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in April?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of April, according to data pulled May 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
Axios Charlotte

Exclusive: Summit Seltzer expands into new Uptown outpost with Queen City Grounds

Charlotte’s first seltzery is teaming up with local coffee shop, Queen City Grounds, to open its second taproom. The combo space will be called The Landing at Fourth Ward. The big picture: The spiked seltzer trend is poised to stay, and Summit Seltzer owner Kristin Cagney is leading the charge locally with her popular seltzery in […] The post Exclusive: Summit Seltzer expands into new Uptown outpost with Queen City Grounds appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

N.Y. Butcher Shoppe will add a Lake Norman location in June

Antonio Tillery got into the butcher business to escape the restaurant business. But after he and business partner Brian Miller left Maggiano’s and opened their first Charlotte-area New York Butcher Shoppe in 2019, they had an idea: Cook the meat they sell, and feed it to people on a plate, kind of like a — […] The post N.Y. Butcher Shoppe will add a Lake Norman location in June appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southpark#Townhomes#Public Art#The Related Group#Dutch#Camden Commons#Loop
wccbcharlotte.com

Indian Land Property Owner Wants Answers After Construction Crew Bulldozes Her Fence

INDIAN LAND, S.C. Amanda Dunn is a horse person. She keeps one of her horses, and a donkey, on her property in Indian land. Her farm is right off busy Harrisburg Road. She says, “This road, as you can probably hear, is lethal.” She spent $10,000 fencing her property in, to keep her animals, and the people passing by, safe. She says, “I shouldn’t have had to take the afternoon off work this, I had a good fence.”
INDIAN LAND, SC
Axios Charlotte

Night Swim Coffee expands to Optimist Park

Night Swim Coffee will open its fifth location in Charlotte this fall. The new coffee shop will open on the ground floor of The Joinery—aka Charlotte’s first “carless apartment complex” this September. What to expect: The 1,900 square-foot café will have large windows overlooking the light rail and pedestrian walkways. Charlotte-based design company Cluck Design […] The post Night Swim Coffee expands to Optimist Park appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
southsoundbiz.com

Construction Begins at Woodbridge in Federal Way

This week, construction crews began the first phase of development planned for the former Weyerhaeuser campus in Federal Way, breaking ground and starting work on clearing and grading the interior area of the planned Building A and B sites. The limited forestry activities — which retain forest buffers around the...
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Axios Charlotte

Weekday Planner: 24 things to do in Charlotte this week

MONDAY, MAY 16 Flower Workshop – May Florals Vin Master Wine Shop | 6:30pm | $70 | Details  Why you should go: Make your own fresh flower arrangement using beautiful spring florals like tulips, roses and buttercups. Wine and bites will be provided. TUESDAY, MAY 17 Pride in Business EXPO & Career Fair NASCAR Hall of […] The post Weekday Planner: 24 things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
wfmynews2.com

Belk CEO resigns from company

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Belk CEO Nir Patel has resigned less than one year after being named its chief executive officer, the Charlotte-based retailer announced. Belk said Patel is leaving the company to pursue other interests. He replaced Lisa Harper as CEO last July. Belk President Don Hendrick was appointed interim CEO, effective May 16.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Charlotte coffee shop priced out of South End

May 16 will be bittersweet for Central Coffee Co., as they close the doors to their South End location and celebrate the 13th anniversary of their Plaza Midwood shop. Hours for May 16 will be 6am until 6pm. Like their friends in the industry, Central Coffee owners Louisa and Jimmy Kleto have been hit with […] The post Charlotte coffee shop priced out of South End appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX 11 and 41

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Washington

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

City agrees to purchase west Charlotte strip mall described as ‘open-air drug market’

CHARLOTTE — The city of Charlotte will purchase a west Charlotte strip mall seized by the federal government after an alarming trend of crime at the location. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced earlier this week that the city would purchase the strip mall near the corner of West Boulevard and Remount Road from its owner, ending a year-long civil forfeiture case.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Popular Ballantyne bar closes permanently 'effective immediately'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Yet another popular spot in the Charlotte area is closing its doors. On Thursday, Blue Olive Lounge Ballantyne announced it would be "closed permanently effective immediately" on its social media platforms. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Fast-casual Indian restaurant called IndiGrille now open in Charlotte

IndiGrille is a fast-casual restaurant concept that offers affordable and authentic Indian fare. “When you go to a traditional Indian restaurant, you have to commit to one thing because you get giant portions,” owner, Sid Maheshwari, told Axios last December. “We’re going to have smaller portions at a lower cost so people can try different […] The post Fast-casual Indian restaurant called IndiGrille now open in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Birmingham, Alabama

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Birmingham was originally a steel-fueled industrial city, but it is now a vibrant cultural center with a rich past. From art museums and botanical gardens to wonderful family activities like the McWane Science Center and the Birmingham Zoo, Birmingham has a lot to offer. We all need a caffeine hit now and then, whether it's first thing in the morning before work or after lunch for a boost. Some of these establishments in Birmingham, Alabama, will welcome you with not only refreshing beverages but also excellent roasts.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy