Out-of-town developer eyes SouthPark for tower, townhomes and apartments
The Related Group wants to bring another tower to SouthPark.
What’s happening: The Miami-based developer filed a rezoning petition with the city of Charlotte on May 10 to transform a 9.1-acre site currently housing condos, which are more than 50 years old, into a mixed-used development, as the Charlotte Ledger first reported .
Details: The plans include up to 24 townhomes, 730 apartments, 60,000 square feet of retail and 55,000 square feet of office space.
- The development would also include a pedestrian-based street known as a Woonerf, a dutch term which means “living street.” Think Camden Commons , but every day. The street would potentially be open to vehicles in the morning for what the plans denote as “service/access.”
- The Related Group would also “support the SouthPark loop by way of a substantial contribution to the segment of the Loop along Rexford Road.”
By the numbers: The development is broken into three parts. Development A faces Colony Road, Roxborough Road and Rexford Road. It won’t exceed 185-195 feet in height, and will decrease in height as you approach Colony. There is a 90-foot limit near the corner of Colony and Roxborough.
- Development B won’t exceed 110-115 feet.
- Development C, the townhomes, won’t be taller than 50 feet. This portion of the development faces homes along Wickersham Road.
The Related Group also proposed public art as a feature of the project. We’ll provide you with more details on that when they become available.
What they’re saying: “The entire Related team is incredibly excited to get started on what will be our flagship mixed-use project in the Carolinas,” Ed Allen, SVP of Related said in a statement. “Our company prides itself in building projects that benefit entire communities while surpassing the needs and wants of our residents.”
- Charlie Humphreys, VP at Related and lead developer on the project added: “We love the SouthPark neighborhood and are curating every facet of this project to not only complement the area’s existing feel but also help it evolve and grow further.”
Of note: Jorge Pérez, The Related Group’s founder, is a renowned art collector. He even as has a museum named after him, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). It was previously known as the Miami Art Museum, but was renamed for Pérez, who donated $20 million of his Latin American art collection to the museum, along with $20 million in cash.
Zoom out: Last month, the city of Charlotte approved plans for developer Lincoln Harris’ 10-story office and commercial tower, which will replace the movie theater at Phillips Place.
What’s next: They would break ground in late 2023.
The bottom line: Expect to see more towers in SouthPark.Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect Miami-based The Related Group is not an affiliate of New York-based The Related Companies.
The post Out-of-town developer eyes SouthPark for tower, townhomes and apartments appeared first on Axios Charlotte .
Comments / 0