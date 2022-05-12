Out-of-town developer eyes SouthPark for tower, townhomes and apartments

The Related Group wants to bring another tower to SouthPark.

What’s happening: The Miami-based developer filed a rezoning petition with the city of Charlotte on May 10 to transform a 9.1-acre site currently housing condos, which are more than 50 years old, into a mixed-used development, as the Charlotte Ledger first reported .

Details: The plans include up to 24 townhomes, 730 apartments, 60,000 square feet of retail and 55,000 square feet of office space.

The development would also include a pedestrian-based street known as a Woonerf, a dutch term which means “living street.” Think Camden Commons , but every day. The street would potentially be open to vehicles in the morning for what the plans denote as “service/access.”

The Related Group would also “support the SouthPark loop by way of a substantial contribution to the segment of the Loop along Rexford Road.”

By the numbers: The development is broken into three parts. Development A faces Colony Road, Roxborough Road and Rexford Road. It won’t exceed 185-195 feet in height, and will decrease in height as you approach Colony. There is a 90-foot limit near the corner of Colony and Roxborough.

Development B won’t exceed 110-115 feet.

Development C, the townhomes, won’t be taller than 50 feet. This portion of the development faces homes along Wickersham Road.

The Related Group also proposed public art as a feature of the project. We’ll provide you with more details on that when they become available.

What they’re saying: “The entire Related team is incredibly excited to get started on what will be our flagship mixed-use project in the Carolinas,” Ed Allen, SVP of Related said in a statement. “Our company prides itself in building projects that benefit entire communities while surpassing the needs and wants of our residents.”

Charlie Humphreys, VP at Related and lead developer on the project added: “We love the SouthPark neighborhood and are curating every facet of this project to not only complement the area’s existing feel but also help it evolve and grow further.”

Of note: Jorge Pérez, The Related Group’s founder, is a renowned art collector. He even as has a museum named after him, Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM). It was previously known as the Miami Art Museum, but was renamed for Pérez, who donated $20 million of his Latin American art collection to the museum, along with $20 million in cash.

Zoom out: Last month, the city of Charlotte approved plans for developer Lincoln Harris’ 10-story office and commercial tower, which will replace the movie theater at Phillips Place.

What’s next: They would break ground in late 2023.

The bottom line: Expect to see more towers in SouthPark.

Editor’s note: This story was updated to reflect Miami-based The Related Group is not an affiliate of New York-based The Related Companies.

