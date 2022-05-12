Charlotte TikToker tackles salary transparency

Adam Ali (a.k.a American Income ) uploaded his first TikTok on April 23.

In the video , Ali interviews people in a man-on-the-street style format asking what they do for work, how much they make and if they enjoy what they do. Over the three weeks that he’s been posting his content, he’s garnered upwards of 37.6k followers and more than 470K likes.

The intrigue: What used to be a taboo and invasive subject matter is now becoming a new norm in and out of the office. Salary transparency has been a hot topic of discussion in recent months with states like New York pushing to enact transparency laws.

Why it matters: The 20-year-old Charlotte native hopes his videos will not only inform people about what’s out there but also inspire young folks who are trying to choose a career path.

Ali even admitted that he’s trying to figure out what he’d like to do career-wise.

“I’m noticing that there are so many career paths for everyone to choose from, not just like banks, or you know, Duke Energy, something like that,” Ali said.

When researching jobs online, Ali noticed that his search would go on for hours only to come across a salary or two. He expressed his frustration sharing, “I don’t know what it is, but I guess no jobs want to post how much they’re paying for some reason. To me, that’s kind of dumb.”

Of the 23 videos he’s uploaded so far, he’s gained salary insights from local realtors, software engineers, marketing experts, entrepreneurs and even a player for the Panthers.

What’s next: For now, Ali says his focus is on Charlotte but he sees his page expanding into cities like Raleigh and Rock Hill down the line.

