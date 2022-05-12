ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte TikToker tackles salary transparency

By Symphony Webber
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago
Adam Ali (a.k.a American Income ) uploaded his first TikTok on April 23.

In the video , Ali interviews people in a man-on-the-street style format asking what they do for work, how much they make and if they enjoy what they do. Over the three weeks that he’s been posting his content, he’s garnered upwards of 37.6k followers and more than 470K likes.

The intrigue: What used to be a taboo and invasive subject matter is now becoming a new norm in and out of the office. Salary transparency has been a hot topic of discussion in recent months with states like New York pushing to enact transparency laws.

Why it matters: The 20-year-old Charlotte native hopes his videos will not only inform people about what’s out there but also inspire young folks who are trying to choose a career path.

  • Ali even admitted that he’s trying to figure out what he’d like to do career-wise.
  • “I’m noticing that there are so many career paths for everyone to choose from, not just like banks, or you know, Duke Energy, something like that,” Ali said.

When researching jobs online, Ali noticed that his search would go on for hours only to come across a salary or two. He expressed his frustration sharing, “I don’t know what it is, but I guess no jobs want to post how much they’re paying for some reason. To me, that’s kind of dumb.”

Adam Ali’s TikTok account is called American Income . Photo courtesy of American Income

Of the 23 videos he’s uploaded so far, he’s gained salary insights from local realtors, software engineers, marketing experts, entrepreneurs and even a player for the Panthers.

What’s next: For now, Ali says his focus is on Charlotte but he sees his page expanding into cities like Raleigh and Rock Hill down the line.

We would love to know your thoughts on the recent uptick in conversations about salary transparency:

Note: There is a poll embedded within this post, please visit the site to participate in this post's poll.

Photo courtesy of American Income

Photo courtesy of American Income

Photo courtesy of American Income

The post Charlotte TikToker tackles salary transparency appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Charlotte, NC
Entertainment
WCNC

Popular Ballantyne bar closes permanently 'effective immediately'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Yet another popular spot in the Charlotte area is closing its doors. On Thursday, Blue Olive Lounge Ballantyne announced it would be "closed permanently effective immediately" on its social media platforms. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

N.Y. Butcher Shoppe will add a Lake Norman location in June

Antonio Tillery got into the butcher business to escape the restaurant business. But after he and business partner Brian Miller left Maggiano’s and opened their first Charlotte-area New York Butcher Shoppe in 2019, they had an idea: Cook the meat they sell, and feed it to people on a plate, kind of like a — […] The post N.Y. Butcher Shoppe will add a Lake Norman location in June appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Which Mecklenburg County restaurants didn’t make the grade in April?

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed in this section received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of April, according to data pulled May 12 from the N.C. Public Health Inspections’ online database. Restaurants, food stands, mobile-food operators and push carts are included in this review.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

Thinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it’s good to do some research on an area before you get there.
POLITICS
wfmynews2.com

4 unexpected ways you're wasting money

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — From getting gasoline to getting groceries, everything is more expensive these days which is why tracking your spending is crucial to stay within your budget. Here are 4 ways you’re wasting money:. 1. Paying ATM fees. A few dollars here and there in fees might...
CHARLOTTE, NC
