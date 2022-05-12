Art and Environment Youth Art Show at Alchemy

A small group of us on San Juan Island are thrilled, delighted, moved, awed, and impressed by our local community theater’s presentation of the New York Metropolitan Opera. We are so fortunate, that right here in our small town we have this world class opera due to the generosity of Dodie Gann. It’s amazing to us that more people in our community don’t embrace the excitement, the lushness and grandeur of opera. This treat is available for a fraction of the cost of going to a large theater production in the city. Monthly we revel in watching the Met opera on the enormous screen, the dramas and sometimes comedies of various operas. Naturally, the singing is gorgeous, but included as a delight for the senses are the rich elegant costumes, amazing scenery and fascinating stories that unfold as we sit in our comfortable chairs and enjoy our time in the darkened theater.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO