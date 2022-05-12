ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan County, WA

350 volunteers made the Spring Great Islands Clean-up a success

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you to the 350 dedicated volunteers who collected 3,500 pounds of litter on Orcas, San Juan, Shaw, and Lopez Islands during this year’s Spring Great Islands Clean-up. One hundred seventy-three miles of island...

Community Support Continues to Fuel the Campaign for a Lopez Island Swim Center

To all Swim Center supporters, thank you. We are in awe of this community! Thanks to you, we exceeded our GiveBIG goal to reach the 80% capital campaign benchmark that kicks off construction. In addition to the two matching challenges, we raised over $175,000! AMAZING! And, a special thanks to Christine Kerlin and Tim Madison as well as Tom and Lisa DiGiorgio for providing the matching challenges that inspired so many to donate.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
Head Start workforce crisis leads to children dropped and classrooms closed

Submitted by Washington State Association of Head Start and ECEAP. The Washington State Association of Head Start and ECEAP (WSA) is sounding the alarm that unless Congress and the White House act immediately Head Start programs will be forced to further reduce the number of children served this fall due to the workforce crisis. Over the past two and half years, the double gut-punch of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with embarrassingly low wages received by teachers and staff has led to dramatically fewer children being served in Head Start programs. In 2019 immediately before the COVID pandemic, 17,242 children were enrolled in Head Start, but by 2021 only 12,255 were enrolled. (2022 data is still pending, but expected to be even lower)[i][i].
WASHINGTON STATE
You Are Missing Out!

A small group of us on San Juan Island are thrilled, delighted, moved, awed, and impressed by our local community theater’s presentation of the New York Metropolitan Opera. We are so fortunate, that right here in our small town we have this world class opera due to the generosity of Dodie Gann. It’s amazing to us that more people in our community don’t embrace the excitement, the lushness and grandeur of opera. This treat is available for a fraction of the cost of going to a large theater production in the city. Monthly we revel in watching the Met opera on the enormous screen, the dramas and sometimes comedies of various operas. Naturally, the singing is gorgeous, but included as a delight for the senses are the rich elegant costumes, amazing scenery and fascinating stories that unfold as we sit in our comfortable chairs and enjoy our time in the darkened theater.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Islanders provide safety net for one of their own

Once an islander always an islander, meaning it is no surprise locals are reaching out and giving Chad Settles, who grew up on the island and attended Friday Harbor High School during the late 80s, a hand-up after having a skateboarding accident that injured his hip a few weeks ago, despite that he currently lives outside Bellingham, Washington.
FRIDAY HARBOR, WA
SJBA Golf Tournament set for June 3

Submitted by the San Juan Building Association. The 1st Annual San Juan Building Association Golf Tournament is scheduled for June 3 at the San Juan Golf & Tennis Club. The tournament is a four-player scramble. The cost to register is $400 per team for SJBA members; and $500 per team for non-members. There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Come early, check-in, and pick up a snack bag and beverage. To register, email Katie Schmidt at Katieschmidt54@gmail.com. Cash prizes for winners and other fun giveaways throughout the course. Join us in supporting our local San Juan County Building Association. The SJBA is a non-profit association operating to protect the American Dream of housing opportunities for all while working to achieve professional success for its members through job creation, community building, and strengthening our local economy. Our mission is to encourage homeownership, sustainable growth, environmentally sound building practices, and community stewardship in San Juan County.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA

