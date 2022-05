There was an initial shock when North Platte football coach Todd Rice announced he had taken a coaching job in Garden Plain, Kansas, to be closer to family. What was left was a void that needed to be filled quickly, as it was a little too late to advertise for a new football coach. That’s when Kurt Altig, as assistant on Rice’s teams for the last two seasons, decided to step in.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO