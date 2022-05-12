ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Shelter in (another) place: It’s valid for Chinatown residents to protest homeless shelters. Others, not so much

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 4 days ago
MANHATTAN - NY - 05/02/2022 - Members of the Chinatown Community protest the city plans to build more shelters in the area to housing the homeless. The community is protesting the city plans to build four more shelters on top of already existing five to house another one thousand homeless. Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS

There is hardly a bigger bugbear for this board than NIMBYism, the notion that public facilities necessary for the greater good should always be put in someone else’s neighborhood. This great city of ours only works if everyone agrees to make trade-offs with their own comfort that will help our community as a whole, whether that’s accepting new housing construction, the siting of a jail or overdose prevention center, or the placement of a homeless shelter.

Like many good principles, the good twin of NIMBYism, YIMBYism, can be stretched too far. Residents of Chinatown who have protested the siting of additional shelters in their area — which already features more than a dozen such facilities — had a valid claim that their neighborhood has been bearing too much of the burden for addressing the city’s homelessness crisis.

These protests, along with what appears to be a labor dispute, have derailed two planned Safe Haven-type shelters providing nearly 150 sorely needed stabilization beds, an unfortunate delay in Mayor Adams’ efforts to have 900 new such beds available by mid-next year. Still, it’s an understandable delay that can be avoided going forward by spreading out the responsibility to the many neighborhoods that aren’t doing their fair share. You know who you are.

Let’s be clear here: Opposition to shelter saturation, or saturation of safe injection facilities, is reasonable. Opposition due to amped-up fears about the danger that residents might pose, or a wholesale rejection of tried-and-true harm reduction models when it comes to drug use, much less so. Parts of the city organizing against critically important facilities based on these latter arguments are actively standing in the way of our shared responsibility to provide services for New Yorkers in need.

For clarity’s sake, the Adams administration should make publicly available maps and statistics on where the city’s shelters, homeless hotels, cluster sites and Safe Haven and drop-in centers are located, to illustrate how stark the disparities are around the city. A healthy dose of shame could help smooth things along.

Comments / 5

Natalie H
3d ago

It is funny how the more things change the more it stays the same. George Carlin used to talk about NIMBY (not in my back yard) during his stand up. Everyone wants to do something about the homeless problem, and are quite sympathetic but just do not put them in my neighborhood. To be honest we need mental health facilities and drug rehabilitation facilities and find a real solution not just a bandaid over a bullet wound.

