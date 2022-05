About a year ago, Dr. Jesse Clark was taking care of people hospitalized with COVID when he met a man he'll never forget. "I thought he was sleeping," says Clark, who's an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, Los Angeles. The man was lying still in the bed. "But when I got around to the other side of the bed, he looked up at me and said, 'My mother just died of COVID. My cousin brought this into the family. She said she was wearing a mask, but she didn't. She got COVID. Now she's dead, too. She has two kids. What's going to happen to them?' "

