London stocks slide as downbeat GDP, hot U.S. inflation data weigh

By Reuters Staff
 4 days ago
(Corrects typo in paragraph 1)

(Reuters) - UK shares dropped on Thursday as risk sentiment took a beating after data showed British economy shrank in March, highlighting the cost-of-living crisis while persistently hot U.S. inflation data exacerbated investor fears of aggressive rate hikes.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 2%, as of 0705 GMT, with commodity stocks among the worst performers.

Oil majors BP and Shell fell 4.4% and 2.8%, respectively, while miners declined 4.3%, tracking the drop in commodity prices on demand concerns and recession fears.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 1.6%.

Britain’s economy shrank by 0.1% in March, but expanded by 0.8% for the first quarter of 2022 as a whole, in what is likely to have been a high point for 2022 as the cost-of-living crisis increasingly bites, according to data on Thursday.

Rolls-Royce rose 2.5% as the luxury carmaker traded in line with expectations in the first four months of the year, helped by a gradual return to flying and increased government investment in defence.

Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up as resource-linked shares rise

May 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday, as resource-linked shares gained, although downbeat data from China fueled fears of a recession and kept sentiment in check. At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.05 points, or...
STOCKS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies, weekly losing streak continues

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Twitter drops as Musk puts purchase deal on hold. * S&P, Nasdaq post longest weekly losing streaks in over a decade. * Dow’s longest weekly losing streak since...
STOCKS
Reuters

Russian rainy-day fund shrinks slightly to $154.95 bln in April

May 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF), which accumulates the country’s oil revenues, declined slightly in U.S. dollar terms to $154.95 billion as of May 1 from $155.2 billion a month earlier, finance ministry data showed on Monday. Russian authorities plan to use funds from the...
MARKETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Europe's aluminium deficit triggers further large LME stock draw

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Aluminium inventories in London Metal Exchange (LME) warehouses, already at their lowest in nearly 17 years, are likely to fall further over coming days and weeks as more metal leaves the LME system and heads for Europe where supplies are scarce. Record high power prices...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Turkish lira weakens for 8th day beyond 15.6 vs dollar

ANKARA, May 16 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira slid 1% to beyond 15.65 against the dollar on Monday, slipping for an eighth consecutive session towards the record weak levels it hit in December after a series of interest rate cuts, while a key measure of risk hit a record high.
WORLD
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar slips from 2-decade highs; yuan falls on weak China data

(Updates to U.S. trading session, adds commentary, byline, previous dateline LONDON) By Sinéad Carew NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was down slightly on Monday after hitting a 20-year peak last week, with the global economy in focus after the Chinese yuan came under pressure following weak data. Creating a risk-off mood on Monday, China's retail and factory activity fell sharply in April as extensive COVID-19 lockdowns confined workers and consumers to their homes. . The offshore Chinese yuan was down against the dollar, holding near a September 2020 low of 6.8380 yuan hit last week. Following the release of China's data, Bipan Rai, North America head of FX Strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, said trading was focused on macro economic data. "It's important to highlight that the risks are towards a stronger dollar and primarily, that's because if you look at the macro economic climate, the fundamentals don't look good. From a risk-off perspective that should still support the dollar against most currencies," Rai said. But he said the greenback was consolidating after its recent strength and that more range-bound trading sessions were possible: "It makes sense for some period of consolidation before the next leg higher." The euro was pulled from its earlier lows after European Central Bank policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the common currency's weakness could threaten the ECB's efforts to steer inflation towards its target. The Australian dollar, which is highly exposed to the Chinese economy, reversed course as the day wore on and was last up against the dollar after falling as much as 0.9%. The dollar index was last down 0.11%, after having briefly crossed the 105 level on Friday - its highest level since December 2002, after six successive weeks of gains. Weekly positioning data showed investors built their long dollar bets. The euro was marginally higher at $1.0414, but not far from last week's low of $1.0354, its lowest level since early 2017. Analysts see $1.0340 as a crucial level of euro support. HSBC strategists expect the euro to fall to parity against the dollar in the coming year. "Much weaker growth and much higher inflation leave the ECB facing one of the toughest policy challenges in G10 (central banks)," they said. Crypto markets, which trade around the clock, had a quiet weekend after turmoil last week driven by TerraUSD, a so-called stablecoin, which broke its dollar peg. An affiliate of the company behind TerraUSD said it had spent the bulk of its reserves trying to defend its dollar peg and would use the remainder to try to compensate some users who had lost out. Bitcoin was last trading at around $29,647, down more than 5%, after having dropped to $25,400 on Thursday, its lowest mark since December 2020. Currency bid prices at 10:37AM (1437 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 104.4300 104.5600 -0.11% 9.164% +104.6400 +104.3200 Euro/Dollar $1.0412 $1.0412 +0.01% -8.40% +$1.0438 +$1.0384 Dollar/Yen 129.1150 129.2100 -0.07% +12.16% +129.6300 +128.7000 Euro/Yen 134.45 134.48 -0.02% +3.17% +135.0500 +133.7600 Dollar/Swiss 1.0045 1.0018 +0.24% +10.09% +1.0064 +1.0021 Sterling/Dollar $1.2259 $1.2258 +0.00% -9.36% +$1.2297 +$1.2217 Dollar/Canadian 1.2899 1.2896 +0.01% +2.00% +1.2981 +1.2887 Aussie/Dollar $0.6938 $0.6937 +0.01% -4.56% +$0.6960 +$0.6873 Euro/Swiss 1.0457 1.0429 +0.27% +0.85% +1.0489 +1.0417 Euro/Sterling 0.8492 0.8490 +0.04% +1.10% +0.8533 +0.8472 NZ $0.6286 $0.6290 -0.05% -8.15% +$0.6296 +$0.6229 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 9.8165 9.7900 +0.23% +11.39% +9.8390 +9.7760 Euro/Norway 10.2217 10.1592 +0.61% +2.09% +10.2393 +10.1590 Dollar/Sweden 10.0654 10.0580 +0.09% +11.62% +10.1018 +10.0476 Euro/Sweden 10.4810 10.4755 +0.09% +2.41% +10.5157 +10.4665 (Additional reporting by Saikat Chatterjee in London, Alun John in Hong Kong; Editing by Susan Fenton, Barbara Lewis and Paul Simao)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Australia's Brambles in talks with CVC Capital over a potential takeover offer

May 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s pallets and container supplier Brambles Ltd is weighing up an unsolicited takeover offer by Europe’s private equity giant CVC Capital Partners, it said on Monday, addressing media reports. “Brambles notes the engagement is preliminary, incomplete and there has been no formal proposal received...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

