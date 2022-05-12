ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

UK's Sunak says he is pragmatic about windfall taxes

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was “pragmatic” about the idea of a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas companies as a possible way to raise money to provide more help to households facing the strain of higher energy prices.

“I’m not naturally attracted to the idea of them (windfall taxes) but what I do know is that these companies are making a significant amount of profit at the moment because of these very elevated prices,” Sunak told BBC television.

He repeated his view that no options were off the table if oil and gas companies did not provide significant investment soon in Britain. (Reporting by William Schomberg and William James)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

