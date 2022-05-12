ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

UPDATE 2-Poste Italiane profit climbs 12% on financial product sales

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds details on energy offer and on mobile payments from conference call)

MILAN, May 11 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane reported an 11.8% annual jump in operating profit for the first quarter as robust results from the insurance business helped the national postal operator offset weakness in the traditional mail division.

Revenues in the quarter rose 1.4% from a year ago to 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion). The insurance division reported a 7.1% rise in revenue, with operating profit up 14.4%. The financials services unit also performed well.

Operating profit, or earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), totalled 694 million euros in the period.

Poste, a conglomerate whose services span from digital payments to mobile services, said it would also enter the energy sector by year-end, with an offer based exclusively on renewable sources.

An electricity and gas offer initially dedicated to employees only will be launched in the next few weeks, CEO Matteo Del Fante said on a conference call with analysts.

Del Fante said the company was confident it would “maintain full visibility” on its 2022 EBIT target for the key mail, parcel and distribution division, which saw a 2% drop in first quarter revenue, due to a tough comparison with 2021 and a challenging logistics environment.

In the first quarter of 2022, revenue for the payments and mobile business were up 20% year-on-year to 231 million euros, “driven by impressive contributions from all product lines”, Poste Italiane said in a statement

“For the first time this segment, the smallest of the company, has shown the biggest revenues increase in absolute terms,” Del Fante said.

By 1335 GMT, shares in Poste were up 2.3%, outperforming a 1.8% drop in the Italian blue chip index.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Four reasons why the bond market rout may be over

(Reuters) - Battered U.S. and German government bond markets have just put in their best weekly performance since early March, suggesting a painful surge in yields due to high inflation may finally be abating as the focus turns to growth fears. Gilts in Britain, where the Bank of England warned...
MARKETS
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Wilks brothers-backed ProFrac sees tepid Nasdaq debut

(Rewrites throughout, adds background on sector) May 13 (Reuters) - ProFrac Holding Corp shares fell 2.2% in their Nasdaq debut on Friday, valuing the U.S. oilfield services company at $2.47 billion, and adding to signs that capital markets investors were still shunning initial public offerings (IPOs). Shares of the company,...
STOCKS
Reuters

TIM signs network-sharing deal with Open Fiber to speed up rollout

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed a commercial agreement with Open Fiber to provide the rival broadband network company with access to its infrastructure to speed up the rollout of fibre in the more remote parts of Italy, the companies said on Friday. Under the deal Open Fiber...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Operating Profit#Financials#Milan#Ebit
Reuters

Temasek hikes stake in e-commerce companies Amazon, Pinduoduo

May 16 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings increased its stake in e-commerce companies Amazon.com Inc and Pinduoduo by more than 15%, according to a securities filing released on Monday. Temasek, among the biggest investors in the world with major investments in Singapore Airlines, DBS Group and others, first...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Activist shareholder ENKRAFT raises stake in renewables firm PNE

FRANKFURT, May 16 (Reuters) - Energy activist shareholder ENKRAFT has increased its stake in German wind power project developer PNE (PNEGn.DE), according to a regulatory filing published two days before an expected power tussle at the group's annual general meeting (AGM). As of May 12, ENKRAFT owns 5.03% of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Romania sells 365.8 mln lei of June 2026 bonds, yields up

May 16 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry sold more than planned 365.8 million lei ($77.17 million) worth of June 2026 treasury bonds on Monday at an average accepted yield of 8.02%, central bank data showed. Debt managers, who had planned to sell 300 million lei of June 2026 bonds last...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Banco Santander begins search for successor to CEO - Bloomberg News

May 13 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Santander SA has begun the search for a successor to Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/3wpHGpo) The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Niket...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Barclays to refile U.S. accounts by end-May following blunder

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Barclays said it expects to refile amended accounts with U.S. regulators by the end of May, paving the way to resume a 1 billion pound ($1.23 billion) buyback programme it had halted following a trading blunder earlier this year. The bank disclosed earlier this year...
BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX inches up as resource-linked shares rise

May 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Monday, as resource-linked shares gained, although downbeat data from China fueled fears of a recession and kept sentiment in check. At 9:34 a.m. ET (13:34 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.05 points, or...
STOCKS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Russian rainy-day fund shrinks slightly to $154.95 bln in April

May 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF), which includes some of the country’s oil revenues, declined slightly in value in April to $154.95 billion, while its liquid assets shrank more sharply, finance ministry data showed on Monday. Russian authorities plan to use funds from the rainy-day...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Nucor to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors

May 16 (Reuters) - Nucor Corp said on Monday it would acquire overhead door maker C.H.I. Overhead Doors from investment firm KKR in a deal valued at $3 billion. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
BUSINESS
Reuters

RWE opens euro account in Russia to pay for gas -spokesperson

BERLIN, May 16 (Reuters) - German utility RWE (RWEG.DE) has opened an account in Russia to pay for gas in euros, a spokesperson said on Monday. The company is thus acting in accordance with European and German requirements, added the spokesperson. Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Writing by Miranda Murray. Our...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Czech gas storage at over 40% capacity, industry minister says

PRAGUE, May 16 (Reuters) - Czech gas storage has reached more than 40% of capacity as of Monday, Industry Minister Jozef Sikela said. The country has sought to boost storage levels along with others in Europe to shore up supply for the winter and guard against possible disruptions in flows from Russia. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures slip as China data sparks growth fears

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday as downbeat data out of China stoked fresh concerns about a global economic slowdown at a time when investors are already on edge over aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

436K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy