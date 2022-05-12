Cause of antique store fire still being investigated

UPDATE (05/12/2022 – 2:07 P.M.): More details are coming out regarding a fire that began at Red Cedar Antiques.

According to the Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority, a passerby called to report smoke and flames coming from the antique store around 2 a.m.

Investigation revealed that no one was in the building, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

UPDATE (5 A.M.) — Around 5 a.m., 6 News saw that fire crews had gained control over the fire and put out most of the flames.

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire that broke out early Thursday morning at Red Cedar Antiques has spread rapidly, and caused part of Grand River Ave. to close.

Officials responded to a call around 2 a.m. at 1435 East Grand River Ave. near the intersection of Church Hill Downs Boulevard.

Multiple fire crews from Lansing, Meridian Township, Mason, Dansville and Holt are on the scene along with 6 News.

According to the Meridian Township Fire Department, there have been no reported injuries.

Firefighters are working to put out the heavy flames, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As more details become available, 6 News will keep you updated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.