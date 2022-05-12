ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

Cause of antique store fire still being investigated

By Autumn Pitchure
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49utyz_0fbO8BzB00

UPDATE (05/12/2022 – 2:07 P.M.): More details are coming out regarding a fire that began at Red Cedar Antiques.

According to the Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority, a passerby called to report smoke and flames coming from the antique store around 2 a.m.

Investigation revealed that no one was in the building, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

UPDATE (5 A.M.) — Around 5 a.m., 6 News saw that fire crews had gained control over the fire and put out most of the flames.

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) — A fire that broke out early Thursday morning at Red Cedar Antiques has spread rapidly, and caused part of Grand River Ave. to close.

Officials responded to a call around 2 a.m. at 1435 East Grand River Ave. near the intersection of Church Hill Downs Boulevard.

Multiple fire crews from Lansing, Meridian Township, Mason, Dansville and Holt are on the scene along with 6 News.

According to the Meridian Township Fire Department, there have been no reported injuries.

Firefighters are working to put out the heavy flames, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

As more details become available, 6 News will keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamston, MI
City
Mason, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Dansville, MI
City
Lansing, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
Ingham County, MI
Accidents
Ingham County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Firefighters#Grand River#Church Hill#Accident#Red Cedar Antiques#Wlns 6 News
abc12.com

Trucker from Flint ticketed after chain reaction crash on I-94

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police issued a ticket to a Flint truck driver after a chain-reaction crash entering a construction zone on I-94 in Jackson County. The 34-year-old truck driver was heading west on on I-94 around 11:25 a.m. Thursday, when he hit the back of a...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WLNS

Annual aerial inspections are set to begin

Beginning Monday, you may hear and see helicopters in the sky flying extra low across the Mid-Michigan area. Officials say there's no need to be alarmed, it's all part of a routine power line check by ITC.
LANSING, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Three injured in head on collision in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Three people were injured after a head on collision in Grand Haven Township Friday evening. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Lake Michigan Drive and 144th Avenue. Investigation showed a Lincoln, driven by a 26-year-old Grand Haven man,...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
abc12.com

Massive forest fire burning in rural Montmorency County

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - State and local fire crews from across Northern Michigan are battling a massive forest fire in Montmorency County. The Blue Lakes Fire was reported around 12:40 p.m. Friday northwest of Atlanta near the Pigeon River Country State Forest and Black River Ranch, which is an expansive hunting club.
abc57.com

Couple injured when their motorcycles collide

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- A husband and wife traveling on their motorcycles crashed when they got too close, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a crash between two motorcycles on Conrad Road on Friday afternoon. The investigation found a woman and her husband were riding...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy