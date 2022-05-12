ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Greg Norman says ‘we all make mistakes’ when asked about Khashoggi killing

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HJ1rT_0fbO6flv00
The Australian golf champion Greg Norman said the Saudi government wanted ‘to move forward’.

The golf champion Greg Norman has attempted to dismiss questions over the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi at a Saudi consulate as a “mistake,” adding the Saudi government “wants to move forward”.

Norman was speaking at a promotional event in the UK for a Saudi-backed golf tournament, the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The 67-year-old is chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, funded primarily by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

The $225m (£184m) competition, designed to rival other big golf series, has attracted controversy over Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, including the murder and dismemberment of Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Last year US intelligence agencies concluded that the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, had approved his murder.

“This whole thing about Saudi Arabia and Khashoggi and human rights; talk about it, but also talk about the good that the country is doing in changing its culture,” Norman said. “Look, we’ve all made mistakes and you just want to learn by those mistakes and how you can correct them going forward.”

The Australian golfer said he had not met Mohammed Bin Salman “but, at the same time, I do read that the Saudi government has made their statements and comments about it and they want to move forward”.

When asked how he felt when he heard about the execution of 81 men in Saudi Arabia in March, Norman said: “I got a lot of messages but quite honestly I look forward. I don’t look back. I don’t look into the politics of things. I’m not going to get into the quagmire of whatever else happens in someone else’s world. I heard about it and just kept moving on,” he said.

Khashoggi had gone to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October 2018 to collect documents required for him to marry his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz.

The killing was caught on listening devices planted by Turkish intelligence. The dissident was strangled by security aides and then dismembered by a forensic scientist who worked for Saudi intelligence. His body was then transferred in pieces to the nearby Saudi consul general’s residence, where it is thought to have been burned in an outdoor oven. No remains have ever been found.

This article was amended on 12 May 2022 to correctly refer to Jamal Khashoggi’s body being taken to the Saudi consul general’s residence, not the Turkish consul general’s residence as an earlier version said.

PA and Reuters contributed to this report

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohammed Bin Salman
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consul General#Liv Golf Investments#Australian
Daily Mail

Putin's feared Wagner mercenaries are seen in action for first time in Ukraine: Video shows troops accused of war crimes storming trenches as Russians 'struggle to break through frontlines' in bloody battle for Donbas

Wagner Group mercenaries have been filmed fighting in Ukraine for the first time as Russian troops go house-to-house in the bloody battle for control of Donbas. Drone footage from the town of Popansa, in Ukraine's east, shows a squad of Russians involved in intense street fighting with Ukrainian defenders - storming a house and throwing grenades before forcing them to surrender.
MILITARY
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Hundreds of prisoners of war including captured British fighters could be 'forced to march through Red Square' during Putin's Victory Day military parade, analysts fear

Hundreds of prisoners of war - including captured British fighters - could be forced to march through Moscow's Red Square during Vladimir Putin's Victory Day military parade, a think tank has warned. The Ukraine-based Centre for Defence Strategies said that 500 captured fighters could be 'forced to go through Red...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin’s soldiers killed father, 43, in his own kitchen while his family hid below in their basement, Amnesty says, as human rights group uncovers more Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Russian forces committed extensive war crimes in towns and cities around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Amnesty International said in a new report. The human rights organisation said Friday that it had documented several war crimes by Vladimir Putin's soldiers, including arbitrary killings, bombardments of residences and torture - and collected bullets only used by elite Russian units.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Top oligarch is secretly recorded saying Putin 'has blood cancer' as experts match his limp and extreme Covid distancing to recovery from surgery

Vladimir Putin is 'very ill with blood cancer', a Russian oligarch has claimed according to a new report, amid on-going speculation about the strongman's health. An audio recording of the oligarch's comments was obtained by a Western venture capitalist and shared with New Lines magazine, the publication said. In it,...
CANCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

275K+
Followers
70K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy