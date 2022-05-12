ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

But can she manage Barenboim?

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe director of the Bregenz Festival, Elisabeth Sobotka, is about to be announced as...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slipped Disc

Mahler goes square in Tel Aviv

In my 2010 book Why Mahler? I complained that there was no street in Israel named after Gustav Mahler. When I inquired at the time, I was informed that this was because he had converted to Christianity and had ruled himself out for commemmoration in the Jewish state. That was...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Vienna renames conservatoire after wacky pianist

The International Academy of Music and Performing Arts Vienna is to be renamed the Friedrich Gulda School of Music Vienna from the next academic year. Gulda (1930-2000), possibly the most original and eccentric pianist ever to emerge from Vienna was shunned in his lifetime by the establishment. He took up jazz, wore funny headgear and sometimes gave recitals naked with a girlfriend. He was a ray of light in a tenebrous society.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Ukrainian conductor hires Russian soloist

A rare event in these troubled times. The São Paulo Symphony Orchestra will be playing from June 2 to 4 with the Ukrainian conductor Kirill Karabits and the Russian pianist Alexander Melnikov. The programme consists of Prokofiev’s 2nd Piano Concerto, Shostakovich fifth symphony and the Nocturne in D Major...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Alastair Macaulay: Women are now bosses of the ballet world

From a new essay by the former chief dance critic of the New York Times:. The appointment of Susan Jaffe as artistic director of American Ballet Theatre was announced on Monday 9. This is one of a striking series of appointments of women to top directorial posts in ballet over the last ten years: in 2012, Tamara Rojo to English National Ballet, Ingrid Lorentzen to Norwegian National Ballet, Lourdes Lopez to Miami City Ballet (actually, she celebrated her tenth anniversary in office last week), and Karen Russo Burke to Dayton Ballet; in 2014, Gladisa Guadalupe to Cleveland Ballet; in 2015, Altynai Asylmuratova to the ballet company of Astana Opera, Kazakhstan, and Eleonora Abbagnato as “director of the corps de ballet” to the Rome Opera Ballet; in 2016, both Aurélie Dupont to the Paris Opera Ballet and Julie Kent to the Washington Ballet; in 2017, Paloma Herrera to the ballet of the Teatro Colon, Argentina (a post she subsequently left), Patricia Barker to the Royal New Zealand Ballet, and Hope Muir to the Charlotte Ballet, North Carolina (a post she left this year); in 2018, Madeleine Onne to Finnish National Ballet, Amy Seiwert to Sacramento Ballet (Seiwert then departed in 2020), Claire Bayliss Nagar to Israel Ballet, and Debbie Turner to Cape Town City Ballet as CEO, while Victoria Lyras became founding artistic director of Indianapolis Ballet; in 2019, Kathleen Breen Combes to Festival Ballet Providence, Bridget Breiner to the Badisches Staatstheater Karlsruhe, Elisa Carrillo Cabrera as co -director to the National Dance Company of Mexico, and Jennifer Martin at Eugene Ballet, Oregon; in 2020, Susan Jaffe to Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre (a post she will leave during 2022), Miyako Yoshida to the National Ballet of Japan, Emily Molnar to Nederlands Dans Theater, and Clotilde Vayer to the ballet of the Teatro San Carlo in Napoli, Italy; in 2021, Nina Poláková to the Ballet of the Slovak National Theatre, Sofiane Sylve to Ballet San Antonio, Texas, Alexandra Damiani to Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal, Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell to Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and María Kowroski acting artistic director of New Jersey Ballet. (Victoria Morgan has been artistic director of Cincinnati Ballet for twenty-five years; when she steps down this year, she will be replaced by another woman, Jodie Gates. In Virginia, Stoner Winslett has been artistic director of the Richmond Ballet since 1980; she founded it. In Tbilisi, Nina Ananiashvili has been artistic director of the State Ballet of Georgia since 2004. In California, Colleen Neary has been artistic director of the Los Angeles Ballet since 2007 and Celia Fushille has been artistic director of Smuin Contemporary Ballet since 2007. Virginia Johnson has been artistic director of Dance Theatre of Harlem since 2009, Tracey Alvey of Alabama Ballet since 2010. ) To top all those, this year has already seen the appointments of Rojo to San Francisco Ballet, Gates to Cincinnati Ballet, Hope Muir to the National Ballet of her native Canada; and now Jaffe to the company to which she gave much of her career, American Ballet Theatre. (In 2021, Cathy Marston was announced for Ballett Zürich, starting in 2023.) When we view this trend in conjunction with the 2019 appointment of Wendy Whelan as associate artistic director of New York City Ballet and with the new international wave of female choreographers, we can see the possible beginning of a transformation of ballet.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unter Den Linden#Berlin#Zurich#Performing#Musical Theater#The Berlin Staatsoper#The Zurich Opera House
Slipped Disc

Khatia’s love story gets heckled in London

The programme notes for Khatia Buniatishvili’s recital at London’s Barbican Centre this evening told us she was taking us on a journey. An unexpected twist in the journey was that she had to make the journey from love through rejection and back to love again. From the outset...
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…. Wheels of a Dream – Ragtime

As many of you know, I often write about musicals and when I’m asked for my favourite, a question I hate because there are so many, I don’t reach for Rodgers and Hart or Rodgers and Hammerstein or Stephen Sondheim or Lin-Manuel Miranda, the image that pops up is that of Ahren’s and Flaherty’s magnificent Ragtime. Almost nothing since has come up to the standard of that splendid adaptation of E L Doctorow’s novel which had the massive ambition of telling the story of the divisions in American society at the beginning of the last century and succeeding brilliantly.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Critics give award to venue that they never review

The church of St Mary’s Perivale, on the outskirts of London, has been voted Lockdown Star in the annual Critics’ Circle awards. St Mary’s streamed 156 concerts during lockdown from an empty church, with no public funding. Only one problem: these concerts hardly ever get reviewed by...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

An organ star has died

We have been notified of the death on Friday of Simon Preston, one of the most famed organists on record. Appointed organist of Christ Church, Oxford in 1970 he rose to be Organist and Master of the Choristers at Westminster Abbey in 1981. Six years later he left the Abbey to pursue an international career.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Slipped Disc

Weird and woke: String quartet is fired by its board

This is a very strange story from Portland, Maine, about a string quartet that has been defunded because its board wants something more diverse. The nonprofit Friends of the DaPonte String Quartet has fired the four musicians in the 30-year-old ensemble and is changing its name and mission to diversify its programming, a move that left the group stunned and angered.
PORTLAND, ME
Slipped Disc

Percussion legend dies, at 72

The death has been announced of the extraordinary timpanist and percussionist Charles Fullbrook. Originally a player of double bass, piano and violin, Charles gravitated to percussion while at the Royal Academy of Music, becoming one of the busiest British timpanists and percussionists, playing for the RSC, Academy of Ancient Music, Arditti String Quartet, Bach Choir, Maddy Prior’s Carnival Band, The Cambridge Singers, Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, Choir of New College Oxford, the City of London Sinfonia, Collegium Musicum 90, English Baroque Soloists, English Chamber Orchestra, Ex Cathedra, His Majesty’s Sagbutts and Cornetts, The King’s Consort, The King’s Singers, London Brass, London Sinfonietta, Monteverdi Choir, New Queen’s Hall Orchestra, The Philharmonia, San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, The Sixteen, Stuttgart Barockorchester, Westminster Abbey Choir and many more. He was also the go-to virtuoso on tubular bells.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy