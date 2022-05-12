6 Things You Should Know About Diesel Repair

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - German automaker, Mercedes-Benz, has announced a recall for nearly 300,000 SUVs.The GL-, R-, and ML-Class vehicles from 2006 through 2012 may carry a potential problem with the braking system.Brakes may become less effective or completely fail if these vehicles were driven or exposed to water for long periods of time, according to Mercedes-Benz and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Corrosion of the brake boosters may lead to reduced braking power and an increase in the brake pedal forces required to slow the vehicle, the NHTSA says.No known crashes, fatalities, or injuries have been reported as a result of the issues to the aforementioned vehicles, according to Mercedes-Benz.Customers can take their vehicles to an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer for inspection.Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number or call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 to see if their vehicle is under recall.

