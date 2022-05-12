ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

6 Things You Should Know About Diesel Repair

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.tfgauto.com/blog. Are you interested in learning about diesel repair? If you need a few basic pointers, then check out this brief overview on the subject. Globally around 41% of all diesel engines are in heavy and medium vehicles. Whether you’re talking diesel car, diesel truck, or...

How Often Should You Do Diesel Engine Maintenance?

Originally Posted On: https://wefixdieseltrucks.com/how-often-should-you-do-diesel-engine-maintenance/. Did you know that diesel fuel contains approximately 10% to 15% more energy than gasoline? This means that vehicles with a diesel engine can travel about 20% to 35% farther on one gallon of fuel. However, to get the most out of your engine, you have...
Witness! The first concept car without traditional brake discs

Cars are getting streamlined and minimalist. We’ve seen approval for vehicles without a steering wheel or pedals in the effort to make cars with increased autonomous capabilities. But now, automakers have designed a car without conventional brake discs — and it’s all part of a bigger effort to reduce carbon emissions.
Choosing a Water Treatment Company Near Me

Originally Posted On: https://www.mawaterservices.com/choosing-a-aater-treatment-company-near-me Ensuring your residence or business has clean water is a must. Often the best way to provide that solution for your family or for your employees is with hiring a water treatment company. An experienced water treatment company will help your water supply system avoid rust...
Your Guide to the Different Types of Heating Oil for the Home

Originally Posted On: https://www.sperrs.com/your-guide-to-different-types-of-heating-oil/. Households in the US spend between $500 to $1500 on heating, with more money being spent during the winter. Households that use heating oil instead of gas experience more efficient and effective heating but have to pay a bit extra. Although home heating oils may all...
Cars
Electric Car Brake Maintenance Has Some Unusual Steps

Internal-combustion cars are still easier to refuel on the go, but EVs have livability advantages in other areas. Besides the fuel savings and quieter interiors, an electric car usually has lower maintenance costs. However, just because they have fewer parts to maintain doesn’t mean EVs are entirely maintenance-free. And when it comes to brake maintenance, electric car owners might need to pay attention to things ICE car owners don’t often think about.
Should I change to synthetic motor oil in 1994 Celica? | Car Doctor

Q: I have a 1994 Toyota Celica and have always used conventional oil. Should/can I change to synthetic? Can I mix the two?. A: Although there are synthetic blends, it is never a great idea to be a “driveway engineer” and mix oil. On a rare occasion, there can be some compatibility issues with the additives in various brands and types of oil. Considering the age of your car, I would stick with the Toyota recommended oil, which is 10W-30 SG conventional oil.
What To Do When Engine Sounds Give You the Chills

Originally Posted On: https://www.aamcoblog.com/Article/What-To-Do-When-Engine-Sounds-Give-You-the-Chills. Your vehicle’s engine is an incredible piece of modern machinery. From the moment you turn your key in the ignition, its intricate parts are working in harmony to deliver power with precision. Is My Car Possessed?. When the fall weather starts to turn cold, you...
215K Hyundai Sonatas recalled; faulty hoses can leak fuel

DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A warning for drivers across Texas and the US. Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires.The recall covers certain 2013 and 2014 Sonata sedans, many of which were recalled for the same problem in 2020.The Korean automaker said in documents posted May 10 by U.S. safety regulators that a low pressure fuel hose can crack over time due to heat from the engine. That can cause fuel leaks and increase the risk of a fire.In the 2020 recall, dealers inspected the hoses and replaced...
Mercedes-Benz is recalling 292,000 SUVs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - German automaker, Mercedes-Benz, has announced a recall for nearly 300,000 SUVs.The GL-, R-, and ML-Class vehicles from 2006 through 2012 may carry a potential problem with the braking system.Brakes may become less effective or completely fail if these vehicles were driven or exposed to water for long periods of time, according to Mercedes-Benz and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Corrosion of the brake boosters may lead to reduced braking power and an increase in the brake pedal forces required to slow the vehicle, the NHTSA says.No known crashes, fatalities, or injuries have been reported as a result of the issues to the aforementioned vehicles, according to Mercedes-Benz.Customers can take their vehicles to an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealer for inspection.Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number or call NHTSA's Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 to see if their vehicle is under recall.
Mercedes recalling over 292K vehicles to fix brake issue

Mercedes is warning over 292,000 customers with select ML, GL, and R-Class vehicles between the 2006 and 2012 model years to stop driving them. The German automaker said in a recall notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website that moisture can accumulate and cause corrosion in the cars' brake booster housing units, potentially resulting in a vacuum leak and reduced brake performance.
