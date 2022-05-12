ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Chemical plant blast in Slovenia injures at least 10

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fbO3hiQ00

An explosion at a chemical plant in southeast Slovenia injured at least 10 people on Thursday as authorities urged residents in the vicinity to stay indoors.

The explosion was reported around 8.30 a.m. (0630GMT) in Kocevje. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast.

The town, which is about 55 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of the capital Ljubljana, has a population of about 8,000.

“We advise all residents in the surrounding area to close their windows and not to go out in the open during the intervention," regional N1 television quoted local police as saying. “They also should not go near the scene.”

The report said that a local emergency council met for an urgent session as firefighters and emergency crews rushed to the Melamin factory.

Melamin produces chemical products such as melamine resins for paper, construction, wood, rubber, and the lacquer industry, impregnated decorative paper for the furniture industry, and impregnated materials for footwear manufacturing.

The factory has about 200 employees.

Comments / 0

Related
KXAN

Body found next to road in east Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 4:48 p.m. that said it didn't know if the person sustained some kind of trauma or was otherwise medical-related, and that law enforcement was investigating.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One dead after car crash near Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — One person is dead after a car crash 3 miles north of Tahlequah, Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driven by Thomas Baty, age 22, with two passengers: Alessa Gilbert, age 21, and Lara Sarett, age 26. OHP...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
WOKV

Authorities: 1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting

LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. — (AP) — One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Presbyterian church in a suburban Southern California community where the majority of residents are seniors, officials said. A suspect was in custody. The shooting was...
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovenia#Chemical Plant#Chemical Industry#Chemical Products#Accident
Reuters

Churchgoers hog-tie gunman after shooting in California kills one

LOS ANGELES, May 15 (Reuters) - A gunman opened fire in a Southern California church during a lunch banquet on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five, before churchgoers detained the suspect and hog-tied his legs with an electrical cord, authorities said. Police responded to the incident that unfolded at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Laguna Woods shooting: One dead and four critically wounded in attack at church

One person has been killed and five others have been wounded at a shooting at a church in Orange County, California, according to police.“We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced on Twitter on Sunday.All the victims are adults, and four were “critically wounded” and rushed to the hospital, the OCSO said. The 911 call about the shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church went out at 1.26pm, according to police.The shooting occured in the city of Laguna Woods, about 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles, an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC News

ABC News

645K+
Followers
153K+
Post
349M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy