ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

John Lewis boss calls for Covid-style cost of living aid package

By Mark Sweney
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31r9ig_0fbO3ZbU00
Sharon White on ITV’s Peston show Photograph: Jonathan Hordle/REX/Shutterstock

The boss of John Lewis has urged the government to intervene with a financial package of support to protect families from the cost of living crisis on the same scale as it did to help the UK deal with the Covid pandemic.

Dame Sharon White, a former second permanent secretary at the Treasury, said the government needed to act urgently because families were struggling to pay utility and food costs as energy bills and inflation soared.

“The time has absolutely come for action whether it is an emergency budget or whether it is another vehicle,” said White, speaking on ITV’s Peston show on Wednesday night.

The chair of John Lewis Partnership, which also owns the Waitrose supermarket chain, said action needed to be taken before summer, with consumers facing another increase in energy bills of as much as £1,000 annually from October.

She said: “The decisive action we saw, I thought the government did incredibly well at the pace and scale during Covid, I think we need to see the same decisive action taken at speed and at pace.”

White added that the UK faced “at least as pressing a challenge with the cost of living crisis” as it did with the pandemic, making the cost to public finances an “imperative”.

“The hit is either going to happen to households, to families, to people on low incomes, or we take a decision that given the scale and everything that’s happening … actually a temporary hit on public finances is worth it.”

Sign up to the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

White said that consideration needed to be given to a “windfall tax” on energy firms – last week BP and Shell announced bumper profits thanks to soaring energy prices – to subsidise the cost of bills consumers faced.

“I think it’s the right territory, I think certainly the government and the regulator [Ofgem] need to act on that second rise,” she said. “Now a windfall tax, it’s not perfect but actually given the severity and the urgency of the situation, I think it’s a reasonable approach.”

On Thursday, the prime minister, Boris Johnson, indicated that there could be a U-turn on government resistance to a windfall tax , which he has previously said could deter energy firms from continuing to invest in new projects.

“The disadvantage with those sort of taxes is that they deter investment in the very things that we need to see them putting them in,” he said, speaking on LBC. “They need to be investing in new technology, in new energy supplies for the UK.”

The host, Nick Ferrari, interjected to say that the energy companies have said a windfall tax would not deter them from continuing to pursue a long-term strategy of investing to move away from fossil fuel based energy sources.

“Well then we’ll have to look at it,” said Johnson. “What I say is I want them to make those investments – they’ve got to be making those investments – in new energy supply for our country.”

White is the latest prominent retail leader to publicly call for urgent government action, after the Tesco’s chair, John Allan , said on Tuesday there was an “overwhelming case” for a windfall tax on energy companies to help those struggling the most with the cost of living crisis. Allan said the UK was facing “real food poverty for the first time in a generation.”

Analysis by the Labour party estimated that a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas operators could raise more than £2bn to cushion the pain of rising energy bills.

Profits on North Sea oil and gas firms are taxed at 30% corporation tax plus a 10% surcharge. Labour has proposed hiking the combined rate from 40% to 50%.

In March, the OBR increased its forecasts for UK oil and gas tax receipts by £5.2bn to £13bn in the year to April 2023, up from £3.1bn in the previous financial year. That is far higher than before the pandemic and is the highest return from the North Sea since 2010-11, when £9.6bn was collected.

On top of soaring energy bills, inflation is forecast to hit a 40- year high of 10% by the end of the year while the Office for Budget Responsibility, the government’s independent economic forecaster, has said that living standards are falling at their fastest annual rate since the 1950s .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates warns 'we've NOT seen the worst of Covid': Microsoft billionaire says there is 'way above five percent' risk of pandemic generating more transmissive and 'even more fatal' Coronavirus variant

Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has warned there is a 'way above five per cent' risk the world has not yet seen the worst of the Covid pandemic. The tech mogul and philanthropist said he did not want to sound 'doom and gloom' but warned there was a risk an 'even more transmissive and even more fatal' variant could be generated.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP : People use food banks because they cannot budget or cook properly

A Conservative MP has suggested people in the UK use food banks because they “cannot cook properly” and “cannot budget”.Ashfield MP, Lee Anderson, invited “everybody” on the opposition benches in the House of Commons to visit a food bank in Ashfield, Notts, where, when people come for a food parcel, they now need to register for a “budgeting course” and a “cooking course”.He claimed food bank users in his constituency are shown how to cook meals for “about 30 pence a day”.When asked by a Labour MP if it should be necessary to have food banks in 21st century Britain,...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cost Of Living#Uk#Itv#Treasury#Waitrose
ScienceAlert

Turns Out All That Plastic Currently Sitting in US Landfills Is Worth BILLIONS of Dollars

In 2019, the United States sent an average of US$7.2 billion dollars worth of plastic to landfill, according to new estimates from the Department of Energy (DOE). When considering the price of manufacturing, marketing and processing all that trashed material, the costs to the economy are significant. Nor does that consider the environmental price of plastic pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

The Guardian

275K+
Followers
70K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy