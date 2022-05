With a big boost from the transfer portal, East Carolina solidified its interior offensive line positions with the recruiting Class of 2022 for the immediate future. But with an eye beyond that, the Pirates had already issued more than 20 scholarship offers to center and guard prep prospects in the recruiting class of 2023 by early May. In an endorsement of the quality of trench fighters from the Peach State in the ’23 class, 10 of the 21 offers extended to date hail from 10 different Georgia high schools.

