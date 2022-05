Jumping out of last week’s GMC Sierra Denali into our polished-silver Ford F-150 Limited with the Powerboost Hybrid option will surely invite some comparisons. Ford’s Powerboost uses the brand’s vaunted 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V-6 engine and marries a 47-hp electric motor to the 10-speed automatic transmission. With 7.2kW of transferable power delivered via six outlets in the bed, your pickup is suddenly a generator on wheels that can electrify your house in a power outage, plus anything that needs juice at your campsite or jobsite. No one else currently has anything like it.

HANCOCK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO