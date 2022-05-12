ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halestorm, Mammoth WVH and Black Stone Cherry to rock Wichita at Wave this weekend

By Travis Heying
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

Hard rock will be front and center in Wichita this Saturday when some of the current flag bearers of the genre take the stage for an outdoor show at Wave.

Grammy winners Halestorm, fresh off the release of their new album, “Back From the Dead,” will be joined by Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH and Kentucky-based rockers Black Stone Cherry.

Since their debut album was released in 2009, Halestorm has been cranking out albums and touring at a blistering pace. Only the pandemic at the beginning of 2020 slowed them down. Bassist Josh Smith, speaking from his home in Florida recently, talked about how difficult it was for the band to put everything, including production of a new album, on hold.

“We had some material going. We were getting together every day for pre-production — and (the pandemic) started happening,” Smith said.

“And we were like ‘well, we can keep this going, we just have to limit contact with everyone.’ And then obviously, it was like, ‘Okay, if this is locked down, I guess we have to stop,’ and so we did. It was Purgatory.”

What emerged from that Purgatory was a blistering new album that Smith says has a message that, instead of reflecting on the difficulties of that time, celebrates the re-emergence from the pandemic.

“There was some really dark stuff that we had to fight through,” Smith said.

“And that did come out in demos. And then over time, you’re talking about ‘what do we want to say here?’ Do we want to put out these these songs, sort of harping on what everyone’s dealing with, or are we going to put out songs that are empowering and that remind us of all the good things about what we’re doing and what we get to do.’

“So ultimately, as things started to normalize a little bit, we went with that approach of ‘let’s celebrate this’ and that’s what (Back From the Dead) is.”

The single “Back From the Dead” hit No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart last November, and the whole album was released a week ago.

Two months before Halestorm’s ascent to the top of the rock charts, that spot had been occupied by Wolfgang Van Halen, whose critically acclaimed solo album, released in June 2021, produced two No. 1 singles on the Mainstream Rock Charts.

“Distance,” a song Van Halen wrote in tribute to his father, Eddie Van Halen, hit No. 1 in February of 2021, just four months after the legendary guitarist died after a long battle with cancer. The younger Van Halen repeated the feat in September with the song “Don’t Back Down.”

Once the bass player in the waning years of the band Van Halen, Wolfgang’s solo touring career began on a stage in Kansas not even a year ago. His band, Mammoth WVH, played their first show at The Bottleneck in Lawrence on July 27, just before going out on tour as the opening act for Guns N’ Roses.

During an interview while traveling to Billings, Montana, for the start of a run of dates with Halestorm, Van Halen reflected back on the past year: the debut album, the chart-topping songs and a Grammy nomination for “Distance,” he says it’s been quite a ride.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” Van Halen said.

“I’m excited to just keep on going with it. It’s been a blast. I’ve really been enjoying myself.”

Halestorm with Mammoth WVH and Black Stone Cherry

Where: Wave, 650 E. Second St.

When: Saturday, May 14 at 7:20 p.m.

Tickets: https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Halestorm/469322?afflky=WAVE

The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
457
Followers
224
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas.

 https://www.kansas.com/

