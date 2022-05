The Lima Chapter of the NAACP is urging the Allen County Sheriff to step up their timetable to get body cameras. The civil rights organization says a recent complaint against the members of the SWAT team has been filed with them. Where a person says they were abused by law enforcement during a search warrant at their home, the officers says that they had to use force because the person was resisting arrest. The NAACP says without footage from a body camera to see what happened, they are not sure who to believe in their investigation. President Ron Fails says the NAACP has been having productive meetings with Sheriff Matt Treglia about getting body cameras for his department and is hoping that they act sooner rather than later.

LIMA, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO