Robinson Chamber and Crawford County Business Women Hosting Candidate Forum

(Undated) – Gas prices continue to set new records. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the current national average has risen to $4.47 a gallon. That is a fifteen-cent increase from a week ago and a thirty cents jump from a month ago. Here in the “Land of Lincoln,” the statewide average is hovering around $4.83 a gallon, forty-two cents higher than last Monday. In Indiana, the statewide average is thirty-four cents a gallon higher than a week ago hovering around $4.41 a gallon. Nowhere is it more expensive than California, where drivers are paying $5.98 a gallon on average.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO