Crawford County, IL

Robinson Chamber and Crawford County Business Women Hosting Candidate Forum

wtyefm.com
 4 days ago

The Robinson Chamber of Commerce and the Crawford County Business Women are hosting a local...

www.wtyefm.com

wtyefm.com

Robinson Unit 2 Board to Look Band Program Changes

(Robinson) – The Robinson Unit 2 Board will look at changes to the band program when they meet tonight. On the agenda in “New Business,” the board will review proposed changes to the band program, approve a bid for the Lincoln Grade School roof replacement, design work on the parking project, hear the presentation of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget, and set a budget hearing date. The Unit 4 Board meets this afternoon at 5:30 pm at the Central Office.
ROBINSON, IL
wtyefm.com

City Council to Hold Special Meeting to Appoint an Acting Mayor

(Robinson) – The Robinson City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening to appoint an acting mayor. Robinson Mayor, Roger Pethtel, announced his resignation last week. Pethtel became Mayor of Robinson in 2009 after being appointed following the death of former Mayor, Gary Davis. Pethtel was re-elected just over a year ago by a small three-vote margin beating Challenger, Mike Shimer, 408 to 405. The City Council will meet tomorrow evening at 7 pm in a closed executive session to accept the resignation of Pethtel, and select and appoint an acting mayor.
ROBINSON, IL
wtyefm.com

Unit 3 Board Meets Tonight

(Palestine) – The Palestine Unit 3 School Board will take care of a handful of routine items when they meet tonight. They are set to approve the IASB membership, summer custodial employment, and CMH training services for the Pal-Hut Co-Op and OPH Tri-Op. The Palestine Unit 3 Board meets this evening at 6 pm.
PALESTINE, IL
wtyefm.com

Hutsonville School Board has Routine Agenda

(Hutsonville) – The Hutsonville Unit 1 Board meets tonight and they have a handful of items on their agenda. In “New Business,” they will adopt a tentative amended budget resolution for 2021-2022, direct the Superintendent to prepare the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget, approve a pair of insurance options, renew OPPA Food Management for the 2022-2023 school year, and approve BOE meeting dates. The Hutsonville Unit 1 Board meets this evening at 7 pm. There will be a Driver’s Education public hearing at 6:45 pm.
HUTSONVILLE, IL
wtyefm.com

Mayor Pethtel Announces Retirement

Robinson Mayor Roger Pethtel has announced his retirement. Pethtel became mayor in Robinson in 2009 after being appointed to the post after the death of former mayor, Gary Davis. Pethtel’s last day will be on Monday. A Mayor Pro-tem will be appointed until an upcoming special session of Robinson City Council takes place.
ROBINSON, IL
wtyefm.com

Gas Prices Continue to Serge

(Undated) – Gas prices continue to set new records. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, the current national average has risen to $4.47 a gallon. That is a fifteen-cent increase from a week ago and a thirty cents jump from a month ago. Here in the “Land of Lincoln,” the statewide average is hovering around $4.83 a gallon, forty-two cents higher than last Monday. In Indiana, the statewide average is thirty-four cents a gallon higher than a week ago hovering around $4.41 a gallon. Nowhere is it more expensive than California, where drivers are paying $5.98 a gallon on average.
INDIANA STATE

