Catch ‘Software’ as its on view at The Hole NYC. The Hole NYC always brings a tasteful interior to each exhibition and the latest solo show by Vickie Vainionpää is no different. In Software, the Montreal-based artist invites you to immerse yourself in organic shapes that fold and twist to create hyper-real forms reminiscent of microorganisms, intestinal tangles and perhaps even a desktop screensaver.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO