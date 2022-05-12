ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike's Air VaporMax Plus Arrives in Vibrant "University Blue"

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeased at the same time last year in a vibrant yolk-like yellow makeover, ‘s popular Air VaporMax Plus reappears right on schedule in a “University Blue” colorway for the warmer days...

The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas”

Jokingly dubbed the “Eminem 4s at home” for its resemblance to the 2015 collaboration between the Detroit hip-hop legend, Carhartt, and Jordan Brand, this upcoming Air Jordan 4 Retro is not a laughing manner. Easily one of the best colorways of the AJ4 we’ve seen in a minute, this upcoming August release contains all the classy elements you’d want in a Jordan 4 Retro — even if it doesn’t have the Nike Air on the heel.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 5 "Green Bean"

Michael Jordan influence on sneaker culture is so far beyond his playing days that he’s got a cornucopia of colorways that have reached their own level of iconic status even if he didn’t actually lace them up in-game. One of these iterations is the Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” which after originally dropping in 2006 is gearing up to receive a retro release this season. After surfacing via early pictures in January, the brand has finally released its official images.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Birkin Bags Inspire the Latest Women's Air Jordan

Jordan Brand took to Instagram to announce Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings as the newest addition to their roster of athletes. In the post, Isabelle not-so-sneakily previews an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in a familiar color scheme. The model’s orange, black and white make up is a...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Air Vapormax#Design#Tpu#Vapormax Air
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 6. This is for good reason as it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. This is one of those shoes that continues to get dope new colorways, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is certainly giving it a ton of support, as they should. It's one of those models that will stand the test of time, and fans will forever cop new models if they are readily available.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan's Shoe Brand To Release New Shoe Based On Dwayne Johnson's Iconic Old Picture, Will Have A Small Fanny Pack On The Collar

Michael Jordan and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are two of the most iconic names in the history of sports and entertainment. The two men are arguably the greatest to ever do it in basketball and wrestling respectively, and have managed to turn that success into seriously amazing careers after their playing days have ended.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take a First Look at the Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer

Is set to introduce a new footwear model, a cross between the 2012 Flyknit Racer and the Air Max Pre-Day, dubbed the “Nike Air Max Flyknit Racer.” The initial offering arrives in a classic “Oreo” colorway, featuring lightweight and breathable Flyknit uppers taken from the Flyknit Racer and responsive Air unit midsoles drawn from the Pre-Day.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Images of the Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Granite’ Have Surfaced

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy 500 sneaker is dropping soon. Instagram user @jjoseph15 shared images of the Yeezy 500 “Granite,” a new colorway of the popular silhouette from Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy line. According to sneaker leak social media account @yeezyinfluence, the style will reportedly hit shelves before month’s end. The Adidas Yeezy 500 made its debut in April 2018 in the “Blush” colorway and years later, new iterations of the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Check Out the Nike Air More Uptempo “Black Royal”

Is expanding the colorways of its Air More Uptempo silhouette in classic shades. Named “Black Royal,” the 90s shoe has been dipped in shades of royal blue and black. The shoe features a black leather base with mesh tongues, perforations and an air cushion sole. The large “AIR” that appears on each shoe also comes in black with a vibrant blue outline. Additional blue detailing extends to the back of the shoe and the branded insoles. Finishing off the design is a gray Nike Swoosh.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Nike and RTFKT Studio's first digital sneakers remix the Dunk

A couple of months ago, Nike acquired metaverse sneaker creator RTFKT Studios and planted the seed for a new frontier of digital sneakers. That fruit is now ripe for the picking, as the first of the Swoosh’s Ethereum-based kicks have finally been unveiled. Digital drip — RTFKT took to...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 5 "Regal Pink" Is Fashioned With Spring-Ready Pastels

Jordan Brand is investing a noticeable amount of energy into its Air Jordan 5 this year as it has a collaboration with CLOT and a multi-pair “We the Best” collection on the way with DJ Khaled. And to add to the excitement, Michael Jordan’s sportswear imprint is beefing up its catalog this season with the Air Jordan 5 “Regal Pink” makeup that has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 4 SE “Black Canvas” Expected In August

With the Fall 2022 season right around the corner, Jordan Brand continues to prepare its Retro footwear product for the months of July, August, and September. Set for arrival in that middle month is an all-new Air Jordan 4 SE “Black Canvas” that comes attached with some key changes to the brand’s plans.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

This Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Is Inspired by “Concord” and “Bred”

The Jordan Brand expands their Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low collection with a colorway inspired by two of the most iconic colorways from the collection by blending both the “Conrad” and “Bred.”. This new look comes dressed in a White, University Red, and Black color scheme. With...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Savage X Fenty Wants You To Bare It All in Its New See-Through Designs

Following its three spring collections, Savage X Fenty is back with another range that invites you to bare it all in the brand’s new see-through pieces. Dubbed “Nothin’ But Net,” the line is comprised of laidback, cozy styles available in two colorways: black and lime green. The women’s offerings arrive in the form of scoop-neck bralettes, unlined plunged bras, tank tops and a selection of underwear. In the men’s catalog, customers can shop for the sheer shirt and shorts sets. Additionally, the Rihanna-helmed label has debuted the “Romance in Bloom” collection featuring signature Savage Not Sorry lingerie wrapped in lace and covered in new shades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

A Pair of Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Colorways Are Releasing Tomorrow

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. More colorways of the acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner are dropping soon. The German sportswear giant shared images of Kanye West’s acclaimed Yeezy clog in the “Sulfur” and “Stone Sage” makeups along with their April 22 launch date via the Yeezy release calendar. The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Sulfur” dons a tonal yellow color scheme throughout the entirety of the foam upper and down to the underfoot. The “Stone Sage” colorway of the Yeezy...
APPAREL

