Nike Dunk High "Certified Fresh" Surfaces in a New Grey Fog Colorway

Following its three spring collections, Savage X Fenty is back with another range that invites you to bare it all in the brand’s new see-through pieces. Dubbed “Nothin’ But Net,” the line is comprised of laidback, cozy styles available in two colorways: black and lime green. The women’s offerings arrive in the form of scoop-neck bralettes, unlined plunged bras, tank tops and a selection of underwear. In the men’s catalog, customers can shop for the sheer shirt and shorts sets. Additionally, the Rihanna-helmed label has debuted the “Romance in Bloom” collection featuring signature Savage Not Sorry lingerie wrapped in lace and covered in new shades.
