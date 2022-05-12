ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike Dunk High "Certified Fresh" Surfaces in a New Grey Fog Colorway

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas added yet another iteration to its “Certified Fresh” lineup. Set to arrive later this summer, the coveted Nike Dunk High has arrived in a new grey colorway. The Nike Dunk High...

Check Out the Nike Air More Uptempo “Black Royal”

Is expanding the colorways of its Air More Uptempo silhouette in classic shades. Named “Black Royal,” the 90s shoe has been dipped in shades of royal blue and black. The shoe features a black leather base with mesh tongues, perforations and an air cushion sole. The large “AIR” that appears on each shoe also comes in black with a vibrant blue outline. Additional blue detailing extends to the back of the shoe and the branded insoles. Finishing off the design is a gray Nike Swoosh.
Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
Air Jordan 6 "Chrome" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most beloved Jumpman models is the Air Jordan 6. This is for good reason as it is the first shoe that Michael Jordan ever won a championship in. This is one of those shoes that continues to get dope new colorways, and in 2022, Jordan Brand is certainly giving it a ton of support, as they should. It's one of those models that will stand the test of time, and fans will forever cop new models if they are readily available.
The Supreme x Nike Zoom Flight 95 Releases On May 5th

Supreme continues its trend of rotating obscure and mainstream models for its Nike shoe collaborations as it turns its direction to the Nike Zoom Flight 95. To clarify, this mid-90s basketball shoe is hardly obscure as it debuted in 1995, largely considered one of the most robust years in basketball shoe history. The enlarged “bug eye” midsole design and the ample use of carbon fiber renders these one very recognizable, but it is relatively unfamiliar in the grand scheme of Nike footwear as it hasn’t released at retail in years. Now, Supreme is responsible for ushering back this popular silhouette (a first-time collab for the model), and they’re doing so in their signature street-style aesthetic.
Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
Nike and RTFKT Studio's first digital sneakers remix the Dunk

A couple of months ago, Nike acquired metaverse sneaker creator RTFKT Studios and planted the seed for a new frontier of digital sneakers. That fruit is now ripe for the picking, as the first of the Swoosh’s Ethereum-based kicks have finally been unveiled. Digital drip — RTFKT took to...
This is What a Nike x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Look Like

For those wondering what a x Birkenstock collaboration could look like, Italian graphic designer Davide Perella has put together his take on the team-up. Taking to Instagram, Perella shared an image of a Swoosh-marked Boston clog for curious footwear fans. The fictional collaboration features a smooth black leather upper accented...
Michael Jordan's Shoe Brand To Release New Shoe Based On Dwayne Johnson's Iconic Old Picture, Will Have A Small Fanny Pack On The Collar

Michael Jordan and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson are two of the most iconic names in the history of sports and entertainment. The two men are arguably the greatest to ever do it in basketball and wrestling respectively, and have managed to turn that success into seriously amazing careers after their playing days have ended.
Birkin Bags Inspire the Latest Women's Air Jordan

Jordan Brand took to Instagram to announce Isabelle Harrison of the Dallas Wings as the newest addition to their roster of athletes. In the post, Isabelle not-so-sneakily previews an upcoming Air Jordan 1 High silhouette in a familiar color scheme. The model’s orange, black and white make up is a...
Miaou Debuts Earth Day Corset Capsule

Click here to read the full article. Miaou’s Alexia Elkaim is a Francophile through and through.  Although she was raised in Los Angeles and schooled in New York, Paris is her birthplace and its influence seeps into everything she does. Even the brand’s name was taken from the French spelling of “meow.”More from WWDBurberry Paris Flagship on Rue Saint HonoréParis' Department Stores Put Gardens, Switzerland and Escapades in Christmas WindowsBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule Collection When Elkaim travels back to Paris, she scours the markets of Montmartre in search of vintage elements to incorporate into her collection. Recently, the designer struck gold at...
Balenciaga’s New $1,850 Sneakers Come ‘Fully Destroyed’

Pre-distressed sneakers are nothing new in the fashion world—brands like Golden Goose, Gucci, and Maison Margiela have been criticized for selling dirty looking shoes at grossly marked up prices in the past. Even sportswear brands have dabbled in the trend, with pre-yellowed TPUs and DIY “vintage” customs becoming commonplace in recent years. But a new design from Balenciaga dials the soiled look to the extreme, and social media is predictably up in arms over the shoes.
Nike's Air VaporMax Plus Arrives in Vibrant "University Blue"

Teased at the same time last year in a vibrant yolk-like yellow makeover, ‘s popular Air VaporMax Plus reappears right on schedule in a “University Blue” colorway for the warmer days ahead. The upcoming silhouette is featured in neoprene uppers with a matching TPU cage, plastic mudguards,...
Savage X Fenty Wants You To Bare It All in Its New See-Through Designs

Following its three spring collections, Savage X Fenty is back with another range that invites you to bare it all in the brand’s new see-through pieces. Dubbed “Nothin’ But Net,” the line is comprised of laidback, cozy styles available in two colorways: black and lime green. The women’s offerings arrive in the form of scoop-neck bralettes, unlined plunged bras, tank tops and a selection of underwear. In the men’s catalog, customers can shop for the sheer shirt and shorts sets. Additionally, the Rihanna-helmed label has debuted the “Romance in Bloom” collection featuring signature Savage Not Sorry lingerie wrapped in lace and covered in new shades.
Official Images of the Air Jordan 5 "Green Bean"

Michael Jordan influence on sneaker culture is so far beyond his playing days that he’s got a cornucopia of colorways that have reached their own level of iconic status even if he didn’t actually lace them up in-game. One of these iterations is the Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” which after originally dropping in 2006 is gearing up to receive a retro release this season. After surfacing via early pictures in January, the brand has finally released its official images.
Clints Announces New Stepper in "Mocha Brown"

Dabbling into the footwear industry is no easy task as there are so many well-established brands in the space, but every so often a new company will come around and fans will automatically gravitate towards its unique design language. A prime example of that is Clints, a new label based out in Manchester that is gradually starting to amass a loyal following for its playful graphics and obscure footwear models. This season, the brand’s Stepper silhouette is adding a brand new “Mocha Brown” entry to its catalog, and it has just been revealed.
