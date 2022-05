Hundreds of protesters gathered in east Suffolk on Sunday to oppose the building of the Sizewell C nuclear power station.Carrying banners that read “chaos coast coming soon”, “EDF-off” and “we don’t want to be beside the C”, the crowd marched from Leiston to Sizewell beach.The demonstration took place days after ministers deferred a decision on whether to grant development consent by six weeks.Earlier this week, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy set a new deadline of July 8 as it seeks more information on issues such as water supply.Negotiations between the Government and French project developer EDF started...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 HOURS AGO