ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warden, WA

Warden fastpitch defeats Royal in doubleheader

By Rebecca Pettingill
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B3ng7_0fbNqN2z00

WARDEN — The Warden High School fastpitch team took a big victory over the visiting Royal High School girls in a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Warden took the games 10-0 and 13-3.

In the first game, Warden got the jump early and was up six runs by the middle of the third inning. However, Royal held out and kept Warden from getting their 10th run over them until the sixth inning.

The 10th run came from an over-the-fence home run hit by Warden senior Kiana Rios.

In the second game Warden again worked a bit of magic on the diamond and took the game 13-3.

Warden Head Coach Randy Wright said the game was a measuring stick for the Lady Cougars.

“(The Knights are) a good team and when you're playing a really good team like that, you want to see where you're at because state is coming up,” said Wright. “So when you're playing good against a really good team, you know that you're on track to win state. I never say to do well at state, I want to win state.”

He explained while the Warden softball team is happy to go to state, he does not want to settle for that. The team will be there on a mission and that mission is to come home with the trophy.

Wright said his team's strengths this season include strong senior leadership and how well the team members get along with each other and the confidence that leads to.

“Kiki are we gonna win state?” Wright asked senior Kiana Rios.

“Yes we're gonna win state,” Rios replied confidently.

Warden’s overall record this season is 19-1 with a conference record of 8-0. The Lady Cougars' last regular-season game is Friday against Dayton-Waitsburg. They are also ranked No. 1 in the 2B softball category according to the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Rating Percentage Index.

Wright said he fully expects them to play their first round of districts at home next Tuesday. Their opponent has not yet been selected pending the results of this week’s games.

Royal holds a 12-3, 5-1 conference record and 5-1 in the conference. They are ranked 5th in RPI for 1A. Their last regular-season game is Saturday against Kiona Benton City High School.

Rebecca Pettingill may be reached at rpettingill@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 0

Related
goshockers.com

WSU Offense Explodes for Run-Rule Victory

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State banged out a season-high 16 hits and used a seven-run fourth inning to run-rule Tulane 18-8 in eight innings on Saturday afternoon at Eck Stadium. Xavier Casserilla finished with two home runs and a career-high seven RBI, and three other Shockers recorded at least...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Warden, WA
Local
Washington Education
Warden, WA
Education
q13fox.com

7-year-old goes viral after she loses shoe at track meet, comes back to win race

OMAHA, Neb. - Losing a shoe at the start of a race is the kind of mishap that would leave some runners too flustered to finish. But not 7-year-old Talaya Crawford. Talaya, daughter of world champion boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford, has gone viral after video showed her losing her shoe at the start of a race in Omaha, Nebraska, then making an incredible comeback and finishing first.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

PHOTOS: Junior Lilac Parade

SPOKANE, Wash. — The beloved Jr. Lilac Parade returned to Spokane Saturday morning for the first time in two years! Elementary and middle school bands, drill units, and youth organizations strutted the streets of downtown Spokane to celebrate other local youths around the Inland Northwest. Check out photos we captured from the event below! READ: Heading to SkyFest? Send us...
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Wright
Chronicle

Unusually Wet, Cold Spring May Persist in Western Washington

For those hoping to break out the shorts any time soon, weather forecasters have some bad news. A cool trough of low pressure continues to draw storm systems through the region, with rain expected Sunday and much of the coming work week. "We've been stuck in the same pattern during...
SEATTLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

70% chance for 70 degree weather on Sunday in Spokane

Tonight in Spokane, we can expect a slight chance of rain before 9 p.m. Otherwise, we'll see mostly cloudy skies. The wind is expected to be light and variable, with the overnight low dropping to about 45 degrees. Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies and perhaps a daytime high...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doubleheader#Game Warden#Highschoolsports#Warden High School#Royal High School#Knights
Coeur d'Alene Press

Grieving the loss of an exemplary officer

Tonisha Mooring Kendall recalls the 2002 newspaper photo of Greg Moore and her. She was a Lake City High student sitting in a 1995 Saturn she’d won in Parker Toyota’s “Pays to Get A’s” drawing. Officer Moore was checking the car’s exhaust noise with a decibel meter.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY

Much warmer Sunday, then strong evening thunderstorms – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– After a gloomy, wet, chilly Saturday, the majority of Sunday is going to look and feel pretty good around here. There’s a strong possibility that Sunday will be the warmest day so far in 2022 in the Inland Northwest. Spokane has a strong chance to hit 70 for the first time this year and Lewiston is going to flirt with the 80s! Skies will still be on the cloudy side, but not as dark and depressing as Saturday.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
hotelnewsresource.com

Sun Mountain Lodge in in Winthrop, Washington State Sold

GEM Real Estate Partners announced today that they have purchased Sun Mountain Lodge, the largest cross-country ski resort in North America and the only luxury ranch in Washington State. Sun Mountain Lodge offers laid-back luxury in an incredible setting complete with adventurous activities and fun for active travelers, families, and...
WINTHROP, WA
610KONA

Port of Benton Honors USS Triton Operation Sandblast Crew That Secretly Sailed the Globe

(Richland, WA) — The Port of Benton held a ceremony today recognizing the original crew members of the USS Triton (SSRN 586) during its historic Operation Sandblast Mission to circumnavigate the globe completely undetected in 1960. The crew covered 26,723 nautical miles between February 24 to April 25 of that year. They generally followed the route explorer Ferdinand Magellan had attempted to navigate in 1521. Once the journey around the world was complete, Triton remained underwater, continued to Spain, where a plaque was presented to honor Magellan’s and Triton’s historic voyages, then arrived in Delaware and surfaced on May 10.
RICHLAND, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
101
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy