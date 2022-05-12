ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Construction likely to complicate commutes in ML this summer

By CHARLES H. FEATHERSTONE
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wircf_0fbNpuhP00

MOSES LAKE — Upcoming and current roadwork is going to make for interesting driving in part of Moses Lake this summer.

At a regular meeting Tuesday, the Moses Lake City Council unanimously approved awarding a $2.9 million contract to Wenatchee-based Selland Construction to tear up and redo the surface of W. Valley Road from N. Stratford Road to N. Paxson Drive.

“They are excited to get started and give us a good product,” said City Engineer Richard Law.

Law said the construction is set to begin right after Memorial Day on May 30, and is expected to take around 20 weeks. That project will overlap with the timeline when Washington State Department of Transportation road crews are busy turning the interchange of S.R. 17 and Grape Drive into a two-lane roundabout, which began on Monday.

“Have you seen the traffic there since Monday?” Council Member Judy Madewell asked Law as she brought up the start of work on the roundabout.

“Yes, it’s going to be messy for a little while,” Law replied. “We understand it’s a busy season.”

Law said construction work would not take place during this year’s Grant County Fair, which is scheduled for Aug. 16-20.

The city has no plans to close W. Valley Road, Law said. Rather, construction work will take place in four phases, with each phase closing either eastbound or westbound traffic on half the road as crews rebuild and resurface the road. Traffic will be routed around on the half of the road that is not being redone, Law explained.

Law also said as part of the work the city would be redoing the recreation path along the south side of W. Valley Road and will install a proper sidewalk along portions of the street that currently do not have them.

Council Member Deanna Martinez said she hoped that the neighborhood immediately to the south of W. Valley Road would get an extra police presence to help direct and control traffic trying to bypass the construction work.

“That neighborhood gets a lot of flowing traffic,” she said. “We need an increased police presence to make sure they are not driving through too fast.”

Moses Lake Police Chief Kevin Fuhr said that traffic on Loop Drive — which runs parallel to W. Valley Road — is the main problem the MLPD will need to focus on once the W. Valley Road work begins.

“Loop Drive is a nightmare during construction. Basically, it’s a one-lane road,” he said.

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ncwlife.com

One lane and sidewalk will be closed on George Sellar Bridge this weekend

The state will be closing the right eastbound lane of the George Sellar Bridge for cleaning Saturday and Sunday. The closure also includes the sidewalk. The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising pedestrians to use the footbridge to the north of the George Sellar Bridge to cross the Columbia River during the closure.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Spokane City Council to consider water restrictions, penalties

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane City Council will consider a water conservation ordinance that could place restrictions on summer water usage. If passed, people who refuse to comply with the ordinance could face fines. A study found that Spokane residents use 202 gallons of water per person per day,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘A bright future’: Local businesses receive boost from SkyFest’s return

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — SkyFest’s return to the Inland Northwest helped local businesses with a much-needed economic boost as community events make a comeback. It’s the first time SkyFest was at Fairchild Air Force Base since 2019. Local business owners couldn’t be more thankful to see thousands of people flock to Airway Heights. While spectators searched the skies for planes,...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moses Lake, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Moses Lake, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
City
Moses Lake, WA
KEPR

Cars and Caffeine event draws large crowd; over 900 cars

Pasco, WA — People from all over the region gathered outside of Trucks and Auto Auctions this afternoon for the third Cars and Caffeine event of the year. Tri-Cities Car Culture and Trucks and Auto Auctions began their partnership last year hosting events. Their first event last year had 35 cars, Sunday they had 904.
PASCO, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Construction Work#Commutes#Urban Construction#Selland Construction
Big Country News

Washington State's Free Coffee Program at Rest Areas to Return

Volunteer groups across the state can again participate in the state’s free coffee program at selected highway rest areas, providing coffee to drivers. The program promotes safe highways by providing coffee to reduce drowsy driving, according to a news release. Volunteer nonprofits dispense the free coffee at 34 designated rest areas operated by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane City Council revisiting homeless shelter rezone

(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council will take another look Monday at changing zoning rules to allow an emergency homeless shelter to be sited on commercial and heavy industrial properties. Amending the code will enable the city to secure available space for a shelter. If approved, the...
nwpb.org

City Of Yakima Will No Longer Display Private Flag

The Yakima City Council rescinded the ordinance that allowed raising private flags at government buildings. City Councilmember Patricia Byers proposed the motion during a council study session. It’s based on a recent Supreme Court decision against the City of Boston for not allowing a Christian flag in front of the City Hall.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Craigmont, Elk River, Grangeville and Winchester All Selected to Receive $500,000 Grants to Support Community Development

GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced 18 Idaho Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and one Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) award will be distributed across Idaho. "The awarded projects will assist Idaho communities in improving their infrastructure, attracting new businesses and better serving their citizens," said Idaho...
GRANGEVILLE, ID
q13fox.com

Pickup crashes into a bus full of farmworkers in Grant County, at least 1 dead

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly bus crash that happened Friday morning near the Columbia River. According to Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), road closures are in place for S Frontage Road and Adams Road just off eastbound I-90 near George. Crews have set up a detour, though officials are encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes as they investigate the scene.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
mlwa7news.com

MLPD need help searching for suspects as tagging rises across the area

MLPD is asking the public for help identifying two suspects who tagged the back of the Jazzercise of Moses Lake building downtown along side Holly St. According to the police department vandalism primarily tagging has been on an increase throughout the city. The police department said in a Facebook post...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Chronicle

Judge Tosses COVID Vaccine Objections of Hundreds of Hanford and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Workers

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by 314 Hanford nuclear reservation and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory workers in Richland over COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The lawsuit was filed in November to halt enforcement of President Biden's executive orders requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for DOE employees and the employees of contractors...
RICHLAND, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Back on The Boardwalk

COEUR d'ALENE — The west entrance of The Boardwalk was popular Friday morning. First, visitors from Meridian headed out, despite chilly and windy conditions. Then, a runner took a turn to make her way around the 3,300-foot-long floating wooden structure. Next, a couple took a few steps out on...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
101
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy