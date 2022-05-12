ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

ML council considers repeal of comprehensive plan

By CHARLES H. FEATHERSTONE
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lxd0g_0fbNpQPj00

MOSES LAKE — The Moses Lake City Council is considering repealing the city’s comprehensive plan only months after passing it.

At a regular meeting Tuesday, the council voted 5–2 to ask city staff for an ordinance that would repeal the plan, which was passed last November.

According to council member and real estate agent Mark Fancher, who proposed the motion, the plan needs to be repealed so the council can consider a replacement that will take into consideration the growth that is coming following recent announcements from two large high-tech battery makers — Sila Nanotechnologies and Group14 Technologies — of major investments in manufacturing capability in Moses Lake that will bring with it hundreds of jobs, increased traffic and the need for new housing.

“There have been a lot of media announcements of new industrial employers,” Fancher said. “This does not discount the work of staff, but I have concerns.”

Fancher said the plan, which required the removal of land from the Moses Lake Urban Growth Area in order to comply with state law, failed to take into consideration the speed at which the city is changing and the drastic need for housing as a result of the city’s growth.

When new city council members were sworn in last December, several — including Fancher — expressed concern that the removal of a large tract of land in Mae Valley meant the city’s UGA didn’t have enough land in it for a major, large-scale housing development should a large industrial employer locate here and kick off demand for new homes.

“It’s about housing stock. Those major employers are all asking about housing stock,” Fancher said. “I want to make sure we have an appropriate amount of land to go with the growth.”

Fancher said the council also failed to solicit enough input from the public and that there needs to be more public discussion about the size of the UGA.

The Growth Management Act was passed by the Washington State Legislature in 1990 and requires cities to identify urban growth areas and write comprehensive plans as a way of managing urban growth.

Council members David Eck and Deanna Martinez voted against the measure, with Eck recommending the council have a study session on the matter before putting the request to a vote.

Eck also said Fancher’s proposal — which doesn’t repeal the comprehensive plan, but merely asks for an ordinance that would repeal it — slights the work done by the previous city council, of which Eck was a member.

“You are implying the prior council was derelict in its duty,” Eck said.

“I’m not saying that at all,” Fancher replied. “We have an opportunity to build for the future. Things are changing and changing very quickly.”

City Manager Allison Williams said if the council repealed the plan, the city would be out of compliance with state law and would possibly be ineligible to apply for state grants to cover major infrastructure and improvement projects, such as for road work and affordable housing.

“It would be a consideration,” Williams said of the state funding process. “There is a risk.”

Williams also said repeal would require at least one public hearing, though City Attorney Katherine Kenison added the council could hold more than one hearing if it really wanted public input, but one hearing was the minimum required by law.

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane City Council revisiting homeless shelter rezone

(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council will take another look Monday at changing zoning rules to allow an emergency homeless shelter to be sited on commercial and heavy industrial properties. Amending the code will enable the city to secure available space for a shelter. If approved, the...
SouthSoundTalk

Clearing and Grading Work Begins at Woodbridge to Prepare Site for Construction of First Two New Industrial Buildings

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (May 12, 2022) — Construction crews at Woodbridge started work this week on clearing and grading the interior area of sites for Buildings A and B, representing the first phase of development planned for the former Weyerhaeuser campus in Federal Way. The limited forestry activities, which retain forest buffers around the buildings, will take place over the next several weeks before ground-up construction of two new sophisticated industrial buildings begins later this spring.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moses Lake, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Moses Lake, WA
KREM2

Spokane City Council to consider water restrictions, penalties

SPOKANE, Wash — The Spokane City Council will consider a water conservation ordinance that could place restrictions on summer water usage. If passed, people who refuse to comply with the ordinance could face fines. A study found that Spokane residents use 202 gallons of water per person per day,...
SPOKANE, WA
nwpb.org

City Of Yakima Will No Longer Display Private Flag

The Yakima City Council rescinded the ordinance that allowed raising private flags at government buildings. City Councilmember Patricia Byers proposed the motion during a council study session. It’s based on a recent Supreme Court decision against the City of Boston for not allowing a Christian flag in front of the City Hall.
YAKIMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 local numbers as of Friday May 13, 2022

The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge. Public Health also advises that the case numbers are most certainly underreported as people have access...
SHORELINE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Governor’s Mansion on the State Capitol Campus

Nestled on a bluff overlooking Budd Inlet and the Olympic Mountains, the elegant Governor’s Mansion in Olympia is a bustling hive of activity. While the house is home to the governor and their family, including their pets, the mansion is also a public place belonging to the people of Washington State. Many people have visited the house from princes and presidents to thousands of ordinary people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Infrastructure#Affordable Housing#Ml Council#Group14 Technologies#Uga
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘A bright future’: Local businesses receive boost from SkyFest’s return

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — SkyFest’s return to the Inland Northwest helped local businesses with a much-needed economic boost as community events make a comeback. It’s the first time SkyFest was at Fairchild Air Force Base since 2019. Local business owners couldn’t be more thankful to see thousands of people flock to Airway Heights. While spectators searched the skies for planes,...
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WA
valleyrecord.com

Cannabis DUI challenge rejected by state Supreme Court

OLYMPIA — The state Supreme Court has upheld Washington’s law, making it illegal to drive under the influence of cannabis, based on a statute put in place by voters as part of the 2012 initiative legalizing marijuana. Justices unanimously rejected May 12 a Snohomish County man’s contention that...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Washington

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
WASHINGTON STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Craigmont, Elk River, Grangeville and Winchester All Selected to Receive $500,000 Grants to Support Community Development

GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced 18 Idaho Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and one Rural Community Investment Fund (RCIF) award will be distributed across Idaho. "The awarded projects will assist Idaho communities in improving their infrastructure, attracting new businesses and better serving their citizens," said Idaho...
GRANGEVILLE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Idaho

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
IDAHO STATE
ncwlife.com

One lane and sidewalk will be closed on George Sellar Bridge this weekend

The state will be closing the right eastbound lane of the George Sellar Bridge for cleaning Saturday and Sunday. The closure also includes the sidewalk. The Washington State Department of Transportation is advising pedestrians to use the footbridge to the north of the George Sellar Bridge to cross the Columbia River during the closure.
WASHINGTON STATE
eastidahonews.com

A turning point for Idaho Senate? Idaho’s ‘moderate’ Republicans targeted in primary

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Last fall, Matt Edwards, a conservative activist from Hayden, sent all 105 Idaho legislators a pledge. By signing the statement, lawmakers would promise to support what he termed medical freedom and privacy, election integrity and education freedom. They would also vow not to raise taxes, suppress free speech or support government lockdowns.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Washington State's Free Coffee Program at Rest Areas to Return

Volunteer groups across the state can again participate in the state’s free coffee program at selected highway rest areas, providing coffee to drivers. The program promotes safe highways by providing coffee to reduce drowsy driving, according to a news release. Volunteer nonprofits dispense the free coffee at 34 designated rest areas operated by the Washington State Department of Transportation.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Judge Tosses COVID Vaccine Objections of Hundreds of Hanford and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory Workers

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit brought by 314 Hanford nuclear reservation and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory workers in Richland over COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The lawsuit was filed in November to halt enforcement of President Biden's executive orders requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for DOE employees and the employees of contractors...
RICHLAND, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
101
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy