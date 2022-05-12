ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Richmond-areadriversbraceforevenhigherfuelprices|BusinessNews

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenMonicaHutchinsonstarteddrivingforUberalittleoverayearago,itwasameanstomakeextramoney,butnowit’sbecominghardertobreakevenatthegaspumpaspricescontinuetoclimb. Despitethechallenges,Hutchinsonsaidshestillenjoysdrivingpart-time. “ItallstartedduringthepandemicandIjustneededtogetoutofthehouse,”Hutchinson,41,said.“Mykidswereathome—Ihavetwohighschoolersandanotherhomefromcollege—myhusbandisabarberandhe’sathome.MythoughtwasIneedtogetoutofthishouse.”. Atfirst,Hutchinsonsaidshe’dsinkeverypennysheearnedasadrivertowardherthreekids’collegefunds. However,withgaspricessoaringtorecordlevelhighs,savingisn’talwaysanoption;sometimesit’shardjusttobreakeven. Peoplearealsoreading…. “WhenIdriveIonlyputinmygastankwhatImake,”Hutchinsonsaid.“Butnowthere’ssomedays,I’mnotevenbreakingeven.Honestly,formeIhavetogaugewhatI’mspendingorifit’sworthitformetodrive.”. Pricesatthepumpreachedanotherrecordhighof$4.40onWednesday,accordingtoAAA,shatteringthepreviousrecordhighsetinMarchwhenpricessurgedinresponsetothewarRussiawagedonUkraine,andothereconomictrends. GasPrices:Trackhowthey’rechanginginRichmondandVirginia. TheaveragepricepergallonofgasonWednesdaywas$4.25and$4.27inthecityofRichmond,accordingtoAAA.Inflationisalsoputtingpressureonpeople’swallets.AstheU.S.BureauofLaborStatisticsreportedWednesday,thepriceforconsumergoodslikefood,energyandessentialservicesincreasedyetagaininApril. Thehighercostoflivingand“runawayinflation”promptedGov.GlennYoungkintopushstatelawmakerstogiveVirginiansabreakonthestate’sgasolinetax.Hismonthslongeffortfortheso-called“gastaxholiday”hasbeenunsuccessfulthusfar. OnApril27,theSenateFinance&AppropriationsCommitteerejectedYoungkin’sproposaltosuspendVirginia’s26.2-cent-per-gallongasolinetaxforthreemonthsandcapfutureincreasesforinflation. ‘Ihavetobereallystrategicaboutit’. ForfolkslikeHutchinson,routinespendingisbecomingmoreofburden.WhileworkingforUber,shedrivesanywherebetween25to30hoursaweek,andbeforepricesshotup,it’dcostaround$60tofillupHutchinson’sFordExplorer.Nowitcostsaround$80forafulltank. “Iwillsaywiththerisinggasprices,Ihavetomakedrivingworthit,”Hutchinsonsaid.“Ican’tjustdrivejusttodriveanymore.Ihavetobereallystrategicaboutit.”. RideshareservicessuchasUberandLyfttypicallyoffertheirdriversincentivestosaveormakemoremoney....

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy