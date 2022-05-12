Richmond-areadriversbraceforevenhigherfuelprices|BusinessNews
WhenMonicaHutchinsonstarteddrivingforUberalittleoverayearago,itwasameanstomakeextramoney,butnowit’sbecominghardertobreakevenatthegaspumpaspricescontinuetoclimb. Despitethechallenges,Hutchinsonsaidshestillenjoysdrivingpart-time. “ItallstartedduringthepandemicandIjustneededtogetoutofthehouse,”Hutchinson,41,said.“Mykidswereathome—Ihavetwohighschoolersandanotherhomefromcollege—myhusbandisabarberandhe’sathome.MythoughtwasIneedtogetoutofthishouse.”. Atfirst,Hutchinsonsaidshe’dsinkeverypennysheearnedasadrivertowardherthreekids’collegefunds. However,withgaspricessoaringtorecordlevelhighs,savingisn’talwaysanoption;sometimesit’shardjusttobreakeven. Peoplearealsoreading…. “WhenIdriveIonlyputinmygastankwhatImake,”Hutchinsonsaid.“Butnowthere’ssomedays,I’mnotevenbreakingeven.Honestly,formeIhavetogaugewhatI’mspendingorifit’sworthitformetodrive.”. Pricesatthepumpreachedanotherrecordhighof$4.40onWednesday,accordingtoAAA,shatteringthepreviousrecordhighsetinMarchwhenpricessurgedinresponsetothewarRussiawagedonUkraine,andothereconomictrends. GasPrices:Trackhowthey’rechanginginRichmondandVirginia. TheaveragepricepergallonofgasonWednesdaywas$4.25and$4.27inthecityofRichmond,accordingtoAAA.Inflationisalsoputtingpressureonpeople’swallets.AstheU.S.BureauofLaborStatisticsreportedWednesday,thepriceforconsumergoodslikefood,energyandessentialservicesincreasedyetagaininApril. Thehighercostoflivingand“runawayinflation”promptedGov.GlennYoungkintopushstatelawmakerstogiveVirginiansabreakonthestate’sgasolinetax.Hismonthslongeffortfortheso-called“gastaxholiday”hasbeenunsuccessfulthusfar. OnApril27,theSenateFinance&AppropriationsCommitteerejectedYoungkin’sproposaltosuspendVirginia’s26.2-cent-per-gallongasolinetaxforthreemonthsandcapfutureincreasesforinflation. ‘Ihavetobereallystrategicaboutit’. ForfolkslikeHutchinson,routinespendingisbecomingmoreofburden.WhileworkingforUber,shedrivesanywherebetween25to30hoursaweek,andbeforepricesshotup,it’dcostaround$60tofillupHutchinson’sFordExplorer.Nowitcostsaround$80forafulltank. “Iwillsaywiththerisinggasprices,Ihavetomakedrivingworthit,”Hutchinsonsaid.“Ican’tjustdrivejusttodriveanymore.Ihavetobereallystrategicaboutit.”. RideshareservicessuchasUberandLyfttypicallyoffertheirdriversincentivestosaveormakemoremoney....blackchronicle.com
