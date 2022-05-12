ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth flats fire: Man arrested on suspicion of arson

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire broke out in a block of flats. More than 50 firefighters were sent to the building in Grafton Street, Portsmouth, shortly...

www.bbc.com

