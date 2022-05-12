ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Utah water projects awarded $70M to fix aging system issues

By KUER 90.1
kuer.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of the Interior announced this week that an additional $240 million in funding will go to aging water infrastructure in the West, including four projects in Utah. “As western communities face growing challenges accessing water in the wake of record drought, these investments in our aging...

New Water Ordinances Ignore What’s Really Needed

New Water Ordinances Ignore What’s Really Needed. The southwest water situation has been serious for a while, but the Colorado River system that provides water to over forty million people is now experiencing energy problems, too, due to Lake Powell’s water level at Glen Canyon Dam. The level in Lake Powell has reached a point where the Bureau of Reclamation that manages Glen Canyon Dam’s power is jumping through hoops to ensure there is enough power for the millions of people in five states, including Utah, who rely on it. The lake’s level is at 3,522 feet, the lowest since it was filled in the 1960s. The lowest point at which the dam can produce power is 3,490 feet. And, the challenge is even greater because the less power they produce, the less revenue they get from the power sales. The less water pressure created by the lake’s level, the less efficiently the power turbines run. Reclamation is holding back water in Lake Powell to keep the level up and releasing water from upper reservoirs in the Colorado River Storage System to help. Specifically, Flaming Gorge Reservoir (currently 78% full itself) is being used to prop up Lake Powell, but at a Utah Colorado River Authority meeting it was made clear that even draining all the upper reservoirs would not maintain an adequate level in Lake Powell indefinitely.
Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District asking communities to reduce water use

WEST JORDAN, Utah — The Jordan Valley Water Conservancy District is asking communities to reduce water use by 10%. This request comes after an official water supply restriction was adopted during Jordan Valley Water’s board meeting on Wednesday. Voluntary reductions in water use fall under Level 1 restriction, according to a press release.
Power outage affects over a thousand in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A power outage has left thousands without electricity throughout Salt Lake City on Friday. Rocky Mountain Power says over 1,400 residents are currently affected. Crews were first notified of the outage around 3:19 p.m. on Friday afternoon. Rocky Mountain Power says residents in the area should have their power restored […]
Rod Miller: Unintended Consequences Of Corner Crossing Case

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Don’t you just hate that pesky law of unintended consequences? Like when you finally solve a persistent, thorny little problem only to create another problem with longer thorns. Admit it, you’ve done it. We all have. And we may...
Posts From The Road: Scenic Byway 24 In Utah

Color and Design: The various red colors from rose to orange to red with layers of yellow mixed in create a beautiful design on this rock cliff near the entrance to Capitol Reef National Park. Photo by Gary Warren/ladailypost.com. Fremont River: The Fremont River travels along Scenic Byway 24 and...
Why is Utah getting trashed?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah’s beautiful views are known all over the world but if you look closer, the views give way to something not nearly as nice. Litter is everywhere. Piece by piece the entire state is being trashed. John Gleason, the spokesperson for UDOT,...
Wasatch County Council drafts resolution against bypass road through full length of North Fields

As the study for how to reduce Heber City traffic continues, the Wasatch County Council plans to take a position against a route that would interrupt open space. The council drafted, but didn’t vote on, a message that opposes the idea to build a road through the North Fields, which are thousands of acres of pastures north of Heber City. Council members like Steve Farrell tweaked the wording of a draft resolution on the issue.
This Utah city has the highest rental rates in the nation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Buyers looking to purchase a home in Utah know the real estate market has been rising steadily over the past few years. But that continued surge in real estate costs has also affected renters in many cities across the nation. In a study by Stessa, researchers took a closer look […]
Breeze Airways expansion in Utah announced

Salt Lake City — The Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah) awarded Breeze Aviation Group, Inc. a temporary, marginal tax reduction for its expansion in Utah. The post-performance corporate incentive is part of the Legislature’s Economic Development Tax Increment Financing (EDTIF) program. As part of...
Bulls test positive for STD in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah State Veterinarian’s Office has confirmed two positive cases of trichomoniasis (trich) found in bulls from two beef cattle herds in Summit County. The affected herds were part of a grazing association in Weber Canyon during the summer of 2021.  “To have multiple cases of Trich in our state […]
