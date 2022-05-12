ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildfire near Laguna Beach destroys more than 20 homes

By The Black Chronicle News Service
Cover picture for the articleCrews battled a fast-moving wildfire outside Los Angles overnight that authorities estimated had destroyed more than 20 high-priced homes and forced evacuations, CBS Los Angeles reports. The blaze, already dubbed The Coastal Fire, broke out in brush between the cities of Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach just before 3 p.m. local...

