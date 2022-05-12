ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Norman family fears planned turnpike will cut through their farmland

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – As plans for the proposed turnpike move forward, an Oklahoma family fears the new road will split their family farm in half. “It’s so devastating for them to even think about coming in here and taking us over,” said Janette Ward. “This is our family farm, and...

blackchronicle.com

2-story home destroyed by fire in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A southeast Oklahoma City home was destroyed by fire early Saturday. Oklahoma City Fire Department personnel were called at 6:21 a.m. to the 8800 block of South Hiwassee Road, near SE 89th. “When we arrived on scene it was a two-story house that was totally...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
