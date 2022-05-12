Norman family fears planned turnpike will cut through their farmland

The storms are expected to start this afternoon and move into the evening. today is the day to stay weather alert. We have storms in the forecast starting this afternoon. Let’s take *** look at that timeline highlighted in blue 3 to 5 o’clock in the afternoon. We could see storms start to dip into the central portion of the stay out of Kansas closer to dinnertime, 5 to 8 o’clock into the Oklahoma city and seminal area and down to the south and central and southeastern portion of the state. 8 to 11 o’clock tonight. Let’s kind of break this down for you. So anywhere from 10 to 3 o’clock this afternoon, we could see showers and storms coming out of Kansas, but they do have *** low chance to be severe. *** 40% chance for storms in Tulsa and Bartlesville and maybe even *** lingering storm or two in Ponca city or still water. But chances for *** lingering storm, *** very rare isolated storm to get out into the Ponca city, Stillwater area is pretty small. Better chances for those strong to severe storms highlighted in this dark green color from 3 to 7 o’clock tonight through Oklahoma city and seminal closer to dinnertime. So let’s take *** look at your predictor. There you go. You can see those showers and storms coming into play by about three o’clock this afternoon, really favoring the eastern portion of the state. If you live west of 35 you have *** chance for an isolated storm, but that chance is pretty low and you’ll have better chances to see those storms out to the east coming into the Oklahoma city seminal area by about 5 to 7 o’clock this evening and then congealing into *** line and tracking out to the south and east into texas by about 10 o’clock this tonight through the overnight hours. So there you go. Better chances for storms as we see the sunset. What are your risks here? Right around 70 mile per hour. Wind gusts will be likely with these storms hail up to the size of two inches. That’s close to the size of *** lime or an egg. Is possible that tornado risk is low but it’s not zero. It does include right to the east of Stillwater highlighted in green. Is that risk for an isolated tornado tonight? That’s *** two on *** scale of tin. As always, we will have more details on ko cio, join us tonight for this full coverage of those storms. We will have our chasers out. Meteorologist Sabrina Bates, meteorologist Damon Lane and Jonathan Kander all standing by to monitor these storms. We will have you covered mm hmm. Yeah,

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO