Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop

May 12 (Reuters) - Daily requests for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine have fallen in line with lower deliveries through Ukraine, where one route remains suspended, pipeline operator data showed on Thursday.

Requests via the Velke Kapusany border point in Slovakia were around 512,056 megawatt hours (MWh) per day, down from 856,922 MWh per day earlier on Thursday, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Ukraine's gas transit system operator GTSOU said Russian state gas company Gazprom booked 53.19 million cubic metres (mcm) of transit capacity via the Sudzha entry point, down from transit flows of 73.4 mcm/day on Wednesday.

Nominations at the Sokhranivka transit point, where GTSOU on Tuesday suspended gas flows, remained at zero, GTSOU data showed. read more

Meanwhile, Moscow on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline that carries Russian gas to Europe, as well as the former German unit of Gazprom, whose subsidiaries service Europe's gas consumption. read more

Flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline through Poland into Germany have been mostly operating in reverse flow from west to east over the past weeks and Gazprom stopped supplies to Poland in April.

Exit flows into Poland at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 9,733,381 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Thursday morning, down from roughly 10,400,000 kWh/h the previous day, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed.

Flows of Russian gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were stable day on day, at 73,210,542 kWh/h.

