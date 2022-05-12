ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High rent forcing single mother out

By Sam Spangler
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — New data from the labor department shows America’s inflation rate in April dipped slightly from March, but still sits at 8.3%.

Many Hawaii families have felt the crunch. That includes a single mother, priced out of her current home, and looking for somewhere to go.

Leza Kotich has three public school children in East Honolulu.

“I want to try to keep things the same and as normal as possible for them. If that means I don’t get to eat that day, so be it,” Kotich said.

Recently divorced, Kotich said her rent has increased by nearly $1,000 a month in the past couple of years, $500 a month alone this year. The high cost is now forcing her out.

She said she can’t find a place to rent that is in her children’s school district.

“It’s making it tough for a single mom to make a living and provide for her kids and I’m searching — trying to search for a new place,” Kotich said. “But it’s very difficult when you have three children and you’re a single mom and you have two pets that you love dearly that you’ve had for 14 years.”

It’s a story many have heard before, especially recently. Even working-class folks are now struggling mightily in the islands.

“Frankly, professionals are not able to afford it here and it’s not going to go away overnight,” Hawaii State Senate Housing Committee chair Stanley Chang said. “The only answer is building enough to meet demand, building it enough for all the moms out there — for all the local folks out there. And that’s going to take years.”

During this legislative session, the state passed $300 million to the rental housing revolving fund. The City and County of Honolulu also offers rental as well as utility relief for those who qualify.

Sen. Chang wants to use some of that to kick start social housing along the rail corridor, which he calls public school for housing.

“Really low cost 99-year leasehold condos being built on state lands near the rail stations and available to pretty much everyone statewide regardless of income as long as you’d be willing to be an owner-occupant, own no other real property, and of course be a resident of Hawaii,” Chang said.

Kotich said for now, finding her next home might mean making some sacrifices.

coronavirus news: COVID vaccines, boosters and Safe Travels information

“I know that if I don’t get lucky enough to find another place in this particular area I might have to switch it up and move to a different part of town which I don’t want to do because I do have one child who’s in high school,” said Kotich.

If you have or know someone who has a rental property available in East Honolulu, you can email Kotich.

GF65
4d ago

I'm sorry for Ms Kotich's situation but that's life. The fact is there is a number of reasons that her landlord has raised her rent and they have the right to do so. I bet that her landlord is a non resident and a realtor is handling their rental properties. This is a major problem in Hawaii and something has got to be done. Building more and more isn't gonna solve anything until we get a grip and solve the problem of non residents buying up all of these homes and properties.

