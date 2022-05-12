ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockdale County, GA

Rockdale County deputy hit, killed by 16-year-old driver while he directed traffic

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FBupZ_0fbNl6fA00

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County sheriff’s deputy has died after being hit by a car while directing traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Walter Jenkins, 54, was directing traffic on Georgia Hwy. 138 at Hwy. 912 around 9:30 p.m. when he was hit by a silver Kia Sportage.

Georgia State Patrol says the car was being driven by a 16-year-old girl.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GSP said the teenager drove into the intersection where Jenkins was directing traffic and hit him with the front of her car. He was wearing a reflective vest while standing in the intersection.

Jenkins was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Just before 2 a.m., the office said Jenkins’ body was being taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy by a police escort.

The sheriff’s office said that the teenage driver stayed on the scene. There is no word on if she will face any charges.

GSP says the accident is still under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Plane crashes at Athens airport killing the pilot, officials said A pilot is dead after his plane crashed into a wooded area behind Athens-Ben Epps airport.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

Jim Blackburn
3d ago

My condolence to the officer's family & dunno what happen in the accident but this will traumatized this 16 yo girl for life, regardless if she is charged or not.

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Rockdale County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Rockdale County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wtoc.com

Pooler Police investigating fatal Sunday morning accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Pooler Police Department says one person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on I-95 south at Quacco Road. Police say the accident happened at 12:30 a.m., Sunday, when a dump truck ran into a bridge. The accident is currently under investigation by Pooler Police Department’s...
POOLER, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Jenkins
wrganews.com

Polk County Police update Most-Wanted List

The Polk County Police Department has updated their most wanted list to include a 36-year-old Jason Lee Timms. Mr. Timms is wanted for the various charges stemming from an incident involving Domestic Violence that allegedly occurred on the night of May 12th. Those charges include aggravated assault, cruelty to children...
POLK COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Kia#Georgia State Patrol#Grady Memorial Hospital#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXIA 11 Alive

Argument between juveniles ends after woman shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — An argument amongst juveniles ended in a shooting on Saturday night in southwest Atlanta. According to a statement from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to 1870 Myrtle Drive SW and found multiple shell casings. There was no victim at the scene when police arrived, but officers...
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Clarkesville man suspected in string of catalytic converter thefts arrested

Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in a weeks-long investigation into a string of catalytic converter thefts across the county. Deputies picked up Michael Seth Jones at his residence in the 200 block of Madison Street in Clarkesville on May 14. He’s the main suspect in the theft of dozens of catalytic converters, most of which were stolen from vehicles left overnight in church parking lots.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
wrbl.com

LaGrange College baseball players dead after fatal crash

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A two-vehicle crash that took place on Saturday night has left three dead. According to the Troup County Coroner, Erin Hackley, Jacob Brown, 19, of Duluth, Ga., Stephen Bartolotta, 18, of Palm City, Fl., and Rico Dunn, 24, of LaGrange, Ga. are dead after a fatal crash on the 3000 block of Roanoke Rd. on Saturday night.
LAGRANGE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
145K+
Followers
105K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy