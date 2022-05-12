Air & Sea Show and Rooftop Cookout at the Moxy South Beach

This is South Florida’s holy grail of supermarkets and is the primary reason why people come to this strip mall in Davie. On the outside, it may seem like just another version of a Presidente or Sedano’s. But once you step inside, it’s like the United Nations of food. You’ll likely hear a dozen different languages spoken, from Bengali and Tagalog to Arabic, Serbian, and Maya. Every aisle stocks ingredients from a different region of the world: South America, South Asia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, East Asia, the Caribbean, and so on.

DAVIE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO