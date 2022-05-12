OSHP, Motorcycle Ohio , Athens Sport Cycles promote motorcycle safety

“Ride big, ride long, ride free,” author and motorcycle owner Foster Kinn once wrote.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP), along with Motorcycle Ohio and Athens Sport Cycles, agree with Kinn, but also want motorcyclists to ride safe.

“With this upcoming motorcycle season quickly approaching us, motorists will be seeing a lot more motorcycles on the road. That means they need to look for them and also understand that motorcycles are going to be a smaller vehicle they might not be expecting,” public information officer for the OHSP, Sgt. Brice Nihiser said. “So they (motorists) need to make sure they are checking their mirrors, looking twice at intersections and doing those things they need to do to keep each other safe.”

On the other side, Nihiser offered tips for motorcyclists to keep in mind while they are on the road.

“Motorcyclists need to understand that motorists may not be looking out for them because they’re not expecting them,” Nihiser explained. “As warmer months are starting, motorcyclists just need to make sure that that they are looking out for other motorists, but also following speed limits, riding sober and just looking out for each other in general.”

“Once you get your permit and motorcycle endorsement, make sure you are getting that continuing practice, make sure you’re choosing roadways you are able to ride, ride within your limits, make sure you wear a helmet, wear your protective gear, because ultimately, that’s what going to save you from being in a crash or if you are in a crash that protective gear can save you from having possible serious injuries,” Nihiser said.

There were 13 motorcycle-involved accidents in Athens County in 2021.

Nihiser described the use of motorcycle helmets in Ohio as “highly recommended”, yet there is no state law in Ohio that requires a motorcyclist with a motorcycle endorsement on their license to wear a helmet.

“Motorcycle helmets are obviously an important piece of safety gear,” Nihiser said. “In 2021, 70 percent of fatal crashes and 60 percent of serious injury crashes involving motorcycles were with riders who did not have a helmet on. If you have a helmet on, it’s going to protect you in a crash, as opposed to not having a helmet on.”

“We are part of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Department of Public Safety, we provide motorcycle training from beginning riders to experienced riders,” statewide coordinator for Motorcycle Ohio, Michele Pike said. “We definitely encouraged anyone who wants to ride or hasn’t been riding for many years to come for a refresher course, before they get out there on the road. We promote to make sure you wear the right gear, such as, helmet, gloves, pants, long sleeves, boots all of that, so if an incident does occur you’re more protected.”

Motorcycle Ohio has a “Saved By the Helmet” program, where the organization recognizes riders who have survived a serious crash due to wearing a helmet.

“We recognize them for being smart, wearing the right gear and we present them with a new helmet,” Pike said.

“The best way to be safe (on motorcycles) is to get trained,” owner of Athens Sport Cycles Bill Kottyan said. “Ohio has been really instrumental in setting up training programs for new riders and experienced riders. There are a few different courses available to the public and they are very expensive for people to take. (Motorcyclists) should definitely check those out.”

“I always tell people to get trained. That’s the best way (to stay safe),” Kottyan said. “Use common sense and proper equipment, those things will make a better, safer rider on the roads today.”