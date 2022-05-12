ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

5 feared dead after chemical plant explosion in Slovenia

By ALI ZERDIN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — An explosion and fire at a chemical plant in southeast Slovenia has left five people missing and feared dead, officials said Thursday.

Emergency officials said another two people were hospitalized in critical condition with severe burns after the blast, which was reported around 8.30 a.m. (0630GMT) in the town of Kocevje.

The Melamin factory has about 200 employees. Company head Srecko Stefanic said the five missing people are likely buried under the rubble.

Stefanic said any bodies will be pulled out once the site cools down, possibly on Friday. The missing people “probably perished because the explosion was so strong there was no chance they survived,” said Stefanic.

The two people in critical condition were transferred to a hospital in the capital Ljubljana. A total of 20 people sought some kind of medical assistance, authorities said.

Stefanic said the blast occurred during the transfer of a highly combustible substance. It was probably the result of human error, he added.

The explosion sent black smoke billowing from the factory. Authorities, who initially asked people to stay indoors, later said preliminary tests showed no health threat.

Local residents said the explosion shook the entire area. The town, which is about 55 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Ljubljana, has a population of about 8,000.

Emergency agencies reported the fire was put out by mid-morning. The factory building was badly damaged, they said.

Melamin produces chemical products including melamine resins for paper, construction, wood, rubber, and the lacquer industry, impregnated decorative paper for the furniture industry, and impregnated materials for footwear manufacturing.

The Slovenian Press Agency described the explosion as “the worst industrial fire in Slovenia’s recent history.” A total of 17 industrial fires have been recorded since 1995, resulting mostly in material damage, the agency reported.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Decapitated Skulls of 150 Women Piled Up in Mexican Cave

What looks like a murder probe was discovered in a Mexican cave near the Guatemalan border in an area plagued by violent smuggling gangs. The historic discovery was suspected to be the remains of human sacrifices to the Aztec gods thousands of years ago. Mexican police were stunned to find...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Moment 280 migrants are rescued from inside a tractor trailer that was abandoned on roadside in southern Mexico

A group of 280 United States-bound migrants have been rescued from the back of an abandoned tractor trailer, authorities in the Mexican southern state of Veracruz revealed. The individuals were being smuggled through a Córdoba-Orizaba highway in the municipality of Córdoba before the truck was abandoned on the side of a road near a gas station Tuesday.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slovenia#Missing Person#Chemical Industry#Chemical Company#Accident#Ljubljana#Ap
The Guardian

Canada plane crash mystery deepens with two murder suspects among dead

A plane crash in the rugged hinterlands of Canada during seemingly calm weather has prompted a federal investigation into what could have brought down the small aircraft. But revelations that two of the passengers were fleeing murder and conspiracy charges and had links to organized crime have only deepened the mystery over the doomed flight.
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

2 pleasure boats catch fire on Columbian River

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Two pleasure boats caught fire on the Columbia River between Vancouver and Caterpillar Island Sunday afternoon. One boat sank, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. The alarm was sounded at 2:39 p.m., the Columbian reported. Vancouver firefighters responded to 10612 N.W. Lower River Road with...
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

22 dead, 74 injured in gas-related blast at Havana hotel

The death toll in an apparent gas explosion at a downtown Havana hotel Friday grew to 22 by early evening, according to state television in Cuba. Among the dead were a pregnant woman and a child, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said after visiting the Hotel Saratoga and a hospital that was treating some of the injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

One dead after car crash near Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — One person is dead after a car crash 3 miles north of Tahlequah, Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). A 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee was driven by Thomas Baty, age 22, with two passengers: Alessa Gilbert, age 21, and Lara Sarett, age 26. OHP...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
KXAN

Body found next to road in east Austin

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 4:48 p.m. that said it didn't know if the person sustained some kind of trauma or was otherwise medical-related, and that law enforcement was investigating.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Three-year-old boy dies after suspected dog attack in Rochdale

A three-year-old boy has died in Rochdale after a suspected dog attack, Greater Manchester Police said. Officers were called at around 1.15pm on Sunday by the North West Ambulance Service after receiving reports that a child had suffered injuries in Milnrow.He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police said on Sunday evening that no arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding his death. Detective superintendent Jamie Daniels, of Greater Manchester Police’s public protection and serious crime division, said: “This is a tragic, devastating incident and our thoughts are with the family...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Churchgoers hog-tie gunman after shooting in California kills one

LOS ANGELES, May 15 (Reuters) - A gunman opened fire in a Southern California church during a lunch banquet on Sunday, killing one person and wounding five, before churchgoers detained the suspect and hog-tied his legs with an electrical cord, authorities said. Police responded to the incident that unfolded at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Residents displaced after fire at Suffolk apartment complex

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two hundred residents of a Suffolk apartment complex were displaced Saturday after a two-alarm fire. The Virginian-Pilot reports that crews responded to a fire call at the Royal Sail Apartments at about 8:45 a.m. Saturday and found heavy smoke showing from the electrical room. Officials said the smoke traveled throughout the five-story building through the trash chute.
SUFFOLK, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

897K+
Followers
436K+
Post
404M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy