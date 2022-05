One of the most influential and beloved bands ever is turning 50 in a few days, but their music is as timeless as ever. The iconic Eagles gave it their all on the Bridgestone stage with an atypical performance for a group of laidback seventy-year-olds. The crowd consisted of die-hard Eagles fans, many of whom probably grew up listening to their music, and me, one of the few people in the crowd under thirty. I thought I was a big fan until I witnessed the passion of the old lady next to me, who jumped around so much that she had to apologize for bumping into me several times.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO